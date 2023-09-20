Simon Cowell calls out 'America's Got Talent' producers during a tense night behind the judges table

It was an evening of extremes on 'AGT' as panelists push each other's buttons (literally), judge each other's comments and take producers to task

Kyle Moss
·3 min read
0
Though he denied having done it, the tape clearly shows Mandel reaching over to activate Klum's X buzzer during a performance by TK. (NBC)
Though he denied having done it, the tape clearly shows Mandel reaching over to activate Klum's X buzzer during a performance by country duo Trailer Flowers. (NBC)

It was a night of highs and lows on America’s Got Talent Tuesday, and that doesn’t even include the performances that happened on stage, but rather what was going on at the judges' table.

The live performance show featured a mix of seven musical, dance, magic and acrobatic acts, with only two moving on to the finals. And if judge Howie Mandel was out to push people’s buttons — both literally and figuratively — throughout the night, he seemed to succeed in that mission based on the reactions of his fellow judges and viewers watching at home.

When it came time for Lachuné, a singer from South Carolina, to perform her rendition of Tina Turner’s “The Best,” she received standing ovations from three of the four judges — with Mandel the lone chair-dweller.

Judges Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Simon Cowell loved the performance, with Cowell saying: “You radiate kindness, you really do, and I would love to see you in the final. I think you really deserve it.”

But Mandel had a different take on it, saying that he didn’t “personally love” her rendition, which prompted Cowell to press his red X buzzer toward Mandel. But the latter continued on, saying, “only two can go through and I don’t think this is enough to get you to the finals,” which prompted another judge’s buzzer from Vergara.

That set the stage for Nashville singing duo Trailer Flowers, who said during a pre-taped segment before their performance that they were out to prove Mandel wrong for once calling their act “very good” but saying that “great” is what they were looking for.

And during their original song “Who You Are,” which all the judges later concurred wasn’t their favorite performance from this group, Mandel slyly pressed Klum‘s red X — which viewers initially heard but didn’t see. So after the song, host Terry Crews confronted Mandel who said, “I would not press my buzzer in the semi-finals,” despite the fact that he has done it before, and that Crews had video proof of him doing it just then.

“What is going on with you, Howie?” Klum asked. “There is an invisible line right here. This is your side, this is my side.”

When it was Cowell’s turn to chime in, he expressed frustrations with the people behind the scenes for turning the buzzer moment into a whole bit to begin with.

“First of all, I don’t think the producers should have done what they just did, because we don’t have a lot of time to talk and actually give you something constructive,” he said to Trailer Flowers. “So I apologize.”

Meanwhile, the group on stage watching it all unfold and taking in tough criticisms at the same time took the high road, saying they “appreciate the judges” and reminded the viewers at home that Trailer Flowers will need their votes to make it through.

Viewers watching at home definitely noticed a feistiness in Mandel and took to social media with their thoughts. Some felt it was rude for him to buzz an act during the semi-finals and wondered if he woke up on the wrong side of the bed, while others called for his job, or at least a suspension.

Despite the judges comments, behavior and buzzer-happy actions on Tuesday, it will be America’s votes that will decide the fate of the acts during Wednesday’s results show. And, presumably, the executives at NBC will decide the fate of Mandel, if that ever became necessary.

America's Got Talent airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.

Recommended Stories

  • Max will offer free live sports streaming until March 2024

    Max has launched a new add-on that gives subscribers access to live sporting events for free until February 29. The add-on tier costs $10 a month after that.

  • Terraform fork gets renamed OpenTofu, and joins Linux Foundation

    When HashiCorp announced it was changing its Terraform license in August, it set off a firestorm in the open source community, and actually represented an existential threat to startups who were built on top of the popular open source project. The community went into action and within weeks they had written a manifesto, and soon after that launched an official fork called OpenTF. Today, that group went a step further when the Linux Foundation announced OpenTofu, the official name for the Terraform fork, which will live forever under the auspices of the foundation as open source project.

  • Meta is expanding its verification program to businesses

    Meta announced today that it is expanding Meta Verified to businesses after first launching it for creators in March. The company is initially testing the verification program on Facebook and Instagram, with merchants in select geographies, but it plans to roll it out to businesses on WhatsApp at a later stage. Businesses can purchase a subscription to Meta Verified at $21.99/month per Facebook page or Instagram account.

  • WhatsApp is introducing Flows for a richer in-app shopping experience

    WhatsApp is bolstering its shopping experience for both merchants and users through a new feature called Flows, which will let users complete tasks such as picking a seat on a flight or booking an appointment without leaving the app. WhatsApp said these tools will be available to businesses in the coming months. A support page for Flows indicates use cases like booking appointments, product customization, logging into their accounts, filling out forms, and signing up for events.

  • Terraria developer Re-Logic is giving $100,000 to two open-source game engines amid Unity debacle

    In response to the bomb Unity dropped, Terraria developer Re-Logic has stepped in to promote and support alternative open-source game engines that developers can use instead.

  • Ekeler's Edge: Ekeler provides update on injury and reacts to other major RB injuries

    It was a wild Week 2 in the NFL that displayed every spectrum of human emotion for the running back position: Great performances by stars, surprising performances by backups and devastating injuries. Austin Ekeler and Matt Harmon dive into all of it on this week's 'Ekeler's Edge.'

  • A.J. Preller-Bob Melvin rift reportedly among the San Diego Padres' many issues

    The 2023 Padres are a mess, apparently from the top down.

  • Panthers DT Derrick Brown chased Saints WR Michael Thomas down tunnel after Monday's game

    Things got heated after "Monday Night Football."

  • WNBA playoffs: Wings stomp Dream for 1st series win since move to Dallas

    The Wings got over the hump. Their reward: the Aces.

  • Why Shaquille O'Neal led edtech startup Edsoma's $2.5M seed round

    Edsoma, a startup that developed an AI-powered reading, education and communication platform for children, raised $2.5 million in a seed round led by Shaquille O'Neal. "He didn't ask me for money; what he asked was actually 'I would like you to help me get this out,'" O'Neal said moments after stepping off stage at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023. Edsoma raised the $2.5 million from more than a dozen individual investors — or family and friends as Wallgren put it — with a post-funding valuation of $14 million.