Simon Cowell's Ex-Fiancée Is Suing Tyga and His 5-Year-Old Son King Cairo

Tyga and his 5-year old son King Cairo were named in a lawsuit recently filed by Simon Cowell''s ex-fiancée Mezhgan Hussainy, according to a report by TMZ.

The lawsuit stems from Hussainy renting her Beverly Hills mansion out to the rapper for $40,000 a month. Tyga moved into the home back in March 2017, but has since allegedly decided for some reason that refraining from paying his monthly rent was a good idea. As expected, Hussainy has decided to take legal action to sort out the debacle. She claims that he stopped paying his rent for the property back in January and is suing in an effort to evict Tyga from the property, and collect the rest of the rent still owed.

The strangest part about this whole scenario is the fact that Tyga's 5-year old son King Cairo is listed as a defendant. If you are wondering how this is possible, it's because Tyga put his son's name on the lease. Specifically, King Cairo is listed as "other defendants" on the official documentation.

This latest lawsuit is not the first one for the 28-year old rapper. Earlier this year, he was facing potential jail time if he did not pay $250,000 following a no-show for a court appearance. The court date was connected to a lawsuit filed by a fan who received head injuries after being struck by a light fixture at one of his concerts. The woman who filed the lawsuit, Shyanne Riekena, won the case and was awarded $235,000. Once again, Tyga allegedly decided, for some inexplicable reason, that he didn't want to pay the amount.

In slightly more positive Tyga news, the rapper's latest album KYOTO is currently available on all major music streaming platforms.

