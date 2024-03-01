Simba Jordan Band performing March 9 at the River Raisin Centre for the Arts

MONROE — The country act Simba Jordan Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. March 9 at the River Raisin Centre for the Arts, 114 S. Monroe St.

“We at the RRCA are so excited to bring some real country music to Monroe,” Claire Bechard, RRCA associate director, said. “Simba Jordan is an acclaimed musician and bandleader who has opened for Garth Brooks, Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean and Brantley Gilbert.”

Jordan

Simba Jordan performs many original songs.

Born and raised in Columbus, Ohio, Jordan started the band in 2010.

“Simba Jordan has performed all over the country at numerous venues and mega-events, including the Buckeye Country Superfest and the Country 500,” the band said in a news release. “Simba Jordan Band vows to bring it to every show with its high-energy performance."

The local performance is sponsored by Shelia Bussell Reality.

Tickets range from $9-29 and are available by calling 734-242-7722, stopping by the box office or visiting riverraisincentre.org. To learn more about the band, visit simbajordan.com.

