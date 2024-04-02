Endeavor is going private, but TKO will remain a publicly traded company.

In a press release, Silver Lake announced that it was taking Endeavor private. The announcement noted that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. had entered into an agreement to be acquired by Silver Lake in partnership with the Endeavor management team and additional investors. The press release stated that Endeavor was being acquired at an equity value of $13 billion.

Ari Emanuel, the CEO of Endeavor, commented on the news.

“Since 2012, Endeavor’s strategic partnership with Silver Lake and Egon Durban have been central to our evolution into the global sports and entertainment leader we are today,” Emanuel said. “We believe this transaction will maximize value for all of Endeavor’s public stockholders and are excited to continue to unlock and invest in the growth opportunities ahead as a private company.”

As noted in the press release, this move does not affect TKO, as TKO will remain a publicly traded company.

Silver Lake announces it's taking Endeavor ($EDR) private at $27.50 per share.



EDR shares stopped trading at about 12:19 pm at $25.19



Shares in $TKO (which is 51% controlled by Endeavor) jumped following the announcement. pic.twitter.com/KYLs5cEgfH — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) April 2, 2024

WWE entered a transaction agreement with Endeavor in April 2023. The deal was finalized in September 2023. WWE and UFC then merged to form TKO, a new publicly traded company.

RELATED: TKO President Says Talks With Netflix Were Initially About WWE NXT

The post Silver Lake Taking Endeavor Private, TKO To Remain Publicly Traded Company appeared first on Wrestlezone.