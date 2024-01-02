Silk Exotic on Milwaukee's northwest side has closed after 20 years in business

Silk Exotic has closed its club on Milwaukee's northwest side after 20 years at that location.

The adult entertainment club, memorable because of its building that resembles a castle at 11400 W. Silver Spring Road, announced the closure on social media.

Scott Krahn, who is listed as an agent on the liquor license for the location, did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did Director of Operations Kyle Zubke.

Krahn and Silk Exotic also hold the liquor license for the neighboring Rock Country live music hall, which is listed as temporarily closed on Google.

The social media post said the other three Silk Exotic locations — two in downtown Milwaukee, at 730 N. King Dr. and 114 E. Juneau Ave., and one in Middleton at 7302 Highway 14 — will remain open.

The West Silver Spring Road club opened long before the two downtown locations, as yearslong legal battles between the city and Silk Exotic owners delayed the opening of the downtown clubs.

The Milwaukee Common Council eventually approved the North King Drive location, which opened in 2018, and the East Juneau Avenue location, which opened in 2019.

