Silhouette Project: Photographer Dona Laurita tells underrepresented human stories from the shadows

Sep. 28—Photographer Dona Laurita possesses a remarkable gift. In her portraits, Laurita captures the beauty and brilliance of her subjects — without ever showing their faces.

Much of Laurita's work has to do with vulnerable or at-risk populations, who, despite wanting to be seen and heard, are not always comfortable or feel fully safe being in the spotlight.

Using silhouette portrait photography, Laurita manages to convey the spirit and likeness of her subjects, all the while maintaining their anonymity.

In Laurita's new photo series, "The Silhouette Project: Newcomers," the Boulder County-based photographer features images of refugees who have settled in the Denver area and are a part of the Newcomer program.

The Newcomer program is designed for students who are new to the United States and have little or no English language proficiency. The idea is to help students, both kids and young adults, integrate into the educational system by teaching them linguistic skills and helping them adapt to the new culture.

In Newcomers, Laurita worked closely with students to tell stories about their lives as refugees — many of whom fled extreme poverty and violence in their home countries. In a series of 23 photographs, Laurita introduces several characters, all of whom tell their stories alongside their photographs, using journals and interviews. The result is an extremely poignant, moving visual journey that reminds viewers that home is a feeling, not a place.

This latest project is on display at East Window & Gallery in Boulder through Oct. 21.

We caught up with Laurita to learn about "The Silhouette Project: Newcomers," the importance of community and how shadows can be more illuminating than light.

Q: You've been a photographer for 30 years, shooting all different kinds of people, places and things. What inspired you to start "The Silhouette Project: Newcomers"?

A: In 2016, before Donald Trump was elected, I was very disturbed about all of the rhetoric surrounding immigration and people of color coming into this country. That was very upsetting. I felt like I wanted to do something to create a safe space for immigrants and refugees and an avenue for people to share their stories safely.

Q: Your images in "\The Silhouette Project" focus on the outlines and shadows of your subjects. What led to the creative decision to not feature faces in these photos?

A: I work with a lot of people and demographics that are kind of in the shadows to begin with. "The Silhouette Project" began in 2015 as a series where I featured photographs using silhouette as a form. I received a (National Endowment for the Arts) grant to work with the Turnaround school in Denver, and I was asked to come in and work with high school students to highlight bullying in and out of the classroom. Coming in as a visitor into an environment that wasn't particularly easy to break into, it felt like using the silhouette was a way for people to be vulnerable, while at the same time remaining anonymous and open.

I've photographed young adolescents and adults dealing with cancer, and now migrants and refugees, using the silhouette. I feel like that avenue is a really unique way for people to share their stories without being held under a microscope.

And I find it a little more interesting, because of the whole idea associated with, "you can't judge a book by its cover" — sometimes when there's a bit of mystery, we let our judgment fall aside as a viewer, and can really understand things a little deeper.

Q: Some of the people who you feature in your work are in very vulnerable situations, some fleeing violence or persecution in their home countries, and some without families or friends to accompany them. How do you foster a feeling of trust between yourself and your subjects?

A: I start with a talking interview, where I really get to know my subject and allow them to share their story. I often work with translators, which creates another bit of a challenge, but the Newcomers — most of them have needed translators because they come to this country quite literally thrown in not knowing the language and not knowing the culture.

So we start off by having a conversation, and then I get to know them and the things that they like or details about their history — maybe they really like soccer, or maybe they witnessed a horrible tragedy with their families. For instance, I have one young woman from Afghanistan who unfortunately witnessed the execution of some family members at the hands of the Taliban.

Our conversations can sometimes last 15 minutes or hours long — it depends on how comfortable the subject is sharing with me. From there, that's when I start putting the pieces together about adding objects or something that characterizes their story in sometimes an abstract way or a concrete way.

Q: Many of your subjects are young adults or adolescents. What draws you to tell the stories of people in this age group?

A: My 19-year-old daughter died of cancer a few years ago. I started an organization called March Forth, and that's why this demographic is so important to me. One of my Silhouette Projects called "Through the Lens of Love" told stories about young adults with terminal illness, so that there would be an awareness to this group of people — because all of a sudden, my daughter was no longer a normal young adult or high school student.

Young people, when they are living in the shadows, need to know that they will still be heard.

Q: What has your work taught you about the realities of being a refugee in America?

A: With this particular demographic, I've learned that there's a lot of stuff that we take for granted. A lot of these kids have come from their countries as orphans — not speaking any English or knowing much about American culture. They're not ready to just be thrown into society without tenderness or guidance or mental health help, and they're still so young. They need to be held, and they need to be held by us — their communities.

I've learned a lot about how these Newcomers want to share their culture, and they want to be a part of ours. They really, really just want an opportunity to connect.

Q: What impact are you hoping that your photographs and this exhibit in particular will have on viewers?

A: I hope to bring some awareness to the fact that some of these young people are right here — they're nearby. Newcomer programs are located at high schools all across the country, which is something that I don't think a lot of people are aware of.

I like to create panel discussions and a way that the Newcomers themselves can talk and get to know the community. I really want to have viewers learn about who these young people are, and provide some resources for them to get involved and help these refugees a little more, whether it's mental health or creative support.

I'm hoping to create some compassion, awareness and a call to action for the community to help where they can.

The exhibit is free to attend and will close with a reception and "Artist & Newcomers Talk" from 7-9 p.m. Oct. 21. In addition to the closing reception, East Window & Gallery will be hosting a music series event on Friday, supporting Laurita's nonprofit March Forth. For more information on Dona Laurita and her work, visit donalaurita.com. For more information on East Window, visit eastwindow.org.