Sigourney Weaver says Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña helped her with Oscars dress: 'Such a sisterly moment'

Sigourney Weaver was preparing to walk onstage and present the award for Best Film Editing at this year's Academy Awards when she noticed a problem.

"I ran my hands down my beautiful gold dress, and I felt this enormous ridge all around my hips," Weaver told PEOPLE. "And I realized that the lining of my beautiful dress had gotten stuck up there when I went to the restroom."

Sigourney Weaver at the 95th Annual Academy Awards

David Fisher/Shutterstock Sigourney Weaver at the 95th Annual Academy Awards

Thankfully, a guardian angel was present in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 star Zoe Saldaña, who worked with a nearby Nicole Kidman to quickly fix Weaver's wardrobe malfunction.

"I turned to Nicole, who I really don't know at all, and Zoe, and my friend Katie, and I said, 'Girls, I need help. The lining is stuck,'" Weaver recalled. "And without a word, they dropped down to the ground and reached up inside my dress and wrestled this lining down just in time for me to walk on stage. It was such a sisterly moment, I'll never forget it."

Weaver herself has received three Oscar nominations over the years, with nods for her turns in Aliens, Gorillas in the Mist, and Working Girl (the latter two in the same year). Her latest film is director Paul Schrader's Master Gardener, which hits theaters on May 16.

