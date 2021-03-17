Sigourney Weaver Pays Tribute to ‘Alien’ Co-Star Yaphet Kotto: ‘Rest In Peace Parker… Over and Out, Ripley’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Haley Bosselman
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Following the death of actor Yaphet Kotto earlier this week, Sigourney Weaver honored the actor with a memory from their days working on the set of “Alien.”

“Every day Yaphet Kotto blew me away on the set of ‘Alien,’” Weaver wrote. “He just went for it in every scene, making the stakes higher and higher and giving each scene a terrifying reality. It was a nonstop master class for me and I will always be grateful to him. Rest In Peace Parker…Over and out, Ripley.”

More from Variety

In the 1979 sci fi-horror classic, Kotto’s Dennis Parker, the Nostromo’s chief engineer, is the first person to witness the fully-grown Alien. He also saves Ripley (Weaver), but ultimately is killed by the Alien before they can escape.

Kotto talked about his character’s demise in “Alien” in an IGN interview, “I knew before I opened the script that my character wasn’t going to make it to the end,” he said. “Because I know and film fans know, two things will happen to the brother in any movie like ‘Alien.’ He’s not getting the girl, and he’s not going to make it. He is going to die.”

Kotto’s wife, Tessie Sinahon, revelaed his death in a Facebook post on Monday night. “You played a villain on some of your movies but for me you’re a real hero and to a lot of people also,” she wrote. “A good man, a good father, a good husband and a decent human being, very rare to find.”

In addition to “Alien,” Kotto appeared in the 1973 James Bond film “Live and Let Die” as both Caribbean dictator Dr. Kananga and his grotesque alter ego Mr. Big. Following the success of “Live and Let Die” and “Alien,” he had strong roles in the 1980 prison drama “Brubaker” and 1987 action film “The Running Man,” alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Agent Ryan Goldhar confirmed the death of the 81-year-old. He is survived by his wife and six children.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Recommended Stories

  • Ringo Starr on his best drumming moments, the one that's 'not bad,' and wanting to be Frank Sinatra

    Plus, 'zoom in' on the Beatle's iconic 1963 Ludwig drum kit in immersive 3-D using Yahoo's exclusive augmented reality.

  • Oscar Voters Can Watch All the Nominees in the Academy Screening Room – Except These 2

    Monday’s Academy Award nominations narrowed the field in this year’s Oscars to 41 feature films, 39 of which are now available for members to view in the Academy Screening Room. But Warner Bros.’ “Tenet” and Paramount’s “Love and Monsters” are both MIA. Both films are available to voters who don’t mind paying for digital or DVD rentals or purchases, but they’re not in the members-only online portal where voters can watch the nominees. Before the nominations were announced, neither film was among the 220-plus features that paid to be in the screening room for Best Picture consideration — and they remain absent from the screening room offered free of charge for all nominees. Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” was nominated in the Best Production Design and Best Visual Effects categories, while the Dylan O’Brien led YA adaptation “Love and Monsters” received a nod in the latter category. In the section of the screening room devoted to the VFX category, voters can view the 10-minute video presentations that were prepared for the March 6 “bakeoff” for the Visual Effects Branch members who chose the nominees. But if you try to watch the full films, the screen will show the Academy logo along with a message, “NOT MADE AVAILABLE.” Also Read: 'Tenet' to Open in New York City Movie Theaters Friday Bakeoff videos are also available for nominees in the Best Makeup and Hairstyling category, as are song clips of the Best Original Song nominees — but in those cases, all of the full films are also available for viewing. Warner Bros. and Paramount did not respond to TheWrap’s questions about why “Tenet” and “Love and Monsters” are missing from the screening room, or if they plan to make them available or get them to voters in other ways. Academy members who want to see those films can still do so, of course, just not through the Academy’s screening platform. “Tenet” is available on Blu-Ray, DVD and digital; it also returned to theaters in New York in early March, and will be available by the end of the week in multiple theaters in Los Angeles, which has reopened theaters at a limited capacity. “Love and Monsters” is available to rent or buy on digital services like Amazon for $5.99, and on DVD through services like Redbox for as little as $1.80 a night. Read original story Oscar Voters Can Watch All the Nominees in the Academy Screening Room – Except These 2 At TheWrap

  • Bears feel like they’re still in the mix to potentially land Russell Wilson

    While the Andy-Dalton-to-Chicago rumors are currently swirling, the Bears aren't out of the Russell Wilson sweepstakes just yet.

  • Steven Yeun, A24 Reuniting After ‘Minari’ Oscar Noms for 10-Episode TV Series with Ali Wong

    The half-hour series marks Yeun's return to live-action, multi-episode television after breaking out as Glenn Rhee on "The Walking Dead."

  • Disneyland to Reopen on April 30, CEO Bob Chapek Announces

    Mickey Mouse is back. After a more-than-yearlong closure, Disneyland is set to reopen on April 30, Disney CEO Bob Chapek told CNBC’s “Squawk Alley” Wednesday morning. The Anaheim, Calif. theme park and resort will start out with limited capacity, per state guidelines. Rides such as the new Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, the Incredicoaster […]

  • Everything we know about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's second royal baby

    In the couple's bombshell interview with Oprah, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed their second baby's sex and general due date.

  • Hurry: This incredible HP Touch laptop deal just went live—save $130 right now

    Loaded with freebies, this superb laptop bundle is a total steal.

  • Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman's FBI transcripts omitted from 'Operation Varsity Blues' film. The director explains why.

    The two actresses were front and center in the media coverage of Operation Varsity Blues the moment news of the FBI’s multi-year investigation hit headlines in 2019.

  • Lawyers step in after Florida City tells trailer park residents they will be evicted

    Damian Nunez lost consciousness Monday afternoon after a representative from a homeless organization told him he and his trailer would have to be gone from a Florida City-owned community by mid-week.

  • Solar Stocks Sink on Proposed California Rule Changes. Why Utilities in Other States May Wage Similar Battles.

    The tough line being taken by California utilities may foreshadow similar fights from other utilities across the country

  • Retirement expert reveals the two biggest mistakes people make

    Retirement planning occurs over the course of several decades, but even with the benefit of time, people still make avoidable errors, one expert said.

  • Britney Spears's latest conservatorship hearing reviews her finances now that Jamie Spears shares duties

    As the #FreeBritney movement continues in support of Britney Spears, the latest hearing in her conservator case is set to take place today. A legal expert explains what an "accounting hearing" involves.