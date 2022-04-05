Sienna Miller on how 'Anatomy of a Scandal' role relates to Jude Law relationship

Sienna Miller slips into an unfortunately familiar role in Netflix's upcoming show Anatomy of a Scandal, playing a woman who's husband confesses he had an affair. The 40-year-old actress wasn't cheated on by her husband years ago, but by her fiancé: Jude Law. The actors, who met in 2003 filming Alfie, were tabloid fodder before Law had an affair with his children's nanny. Law publicly apologized to Miller in 2005 "for the pain that I have caused," adding he's "deeply ashamed and upset that I've hurt Sienna." Miller told Elle U.K. the role was "was familiar terrain, because I’ve experienced some of the things that she experienced."