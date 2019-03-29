Siegfried & Roy tiger handler says the real cause of 2003 mauling was covered up

In 2003, a tiger mauled Roy Horn during Siegfried & Roy's show. Tiger Handler Chris Lawrence says the attack didn't happen for the reasons you think.

Few will forget when a white tiger viciously attacked magician Roy Horn in 2003 during Siegfried & Roy's Las Vegas show.

The attack ended the careers of Horn and his partner, Siegfried Fischbacher, as an audience of 1,500 watched 400-pound tiger Montecore bite Roy and drag him offstage.

The explanation has always been that Roy suffered a stroke, and the tiger reacted to protect him.

Now, trainer Chris Lawrence has spoken out to The Hollywood Reporter, claiming Roy himself is to blame for the accident.

In a long interview, Lawrence says Horn was spending too little time with the tigers before shows, eroding the bond between animal and performer.

"Many of the handlers thought that Roy was treating the cats more like props than he was respecting them for who they were," Lawrence explains to THR. "That can only work as long as there are no variables, which is impossible considering that you're dealing with a living, thinking animal."

Lawrence, 45, has been diagnosed with PTSD and says he is recovering from alcohol abuse, night terrors and suicidal thoughts. He tells THR he's speaking out now to set out the facts before a planned biopic Siegfried & Roy reportedly have in the works.

The night of the accident, Oct. 3, 2003, was Horn's 59th birthday. Because the audience was filled with Horn's friends, the handler says he persuaded Horn to perform with the impressive Montecore.

"This moment haunts me to my core and plagues me with overwhelming guilt," says Lawrence. "I actually talked Roy into using the tiger that would ultimately maul him and end the most successful stage show in the history of Las Vegas."

He says Montecore was quickly off his mark in the performance and into "uncharted waters."

"What Roy did was, instead of walking Montecore in a circle, as is usually done, he just used his arm to steer him right back into his body, in a pirouette motion," Lawrence says. "Montecore's face was right in (Horn's) midsection. By Roy not following the correct procedure, it fed into confusion and rebellion."