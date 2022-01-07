Sidney Poitier celebrated by Kerry Washington, Oprah, Whoopi Goldberg and more following his death: 'We lost an elegant king today'

Sidney Poitier, who died Thursday at 94, was truly beloved by the entertainment industry ... and beyond.

For proof, look no further than the countless tributes that poured in within hours of the news.

Oscar winners such as Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer and Whoopi Goldberg wrote about the barriers he's broken in 1964, when he was the first Black man to win the Oscar for Best Actor, for his work in the dramedy Lilies of the Field.

"This is a big one," wrote Davis, who won her own Oscar in 2017 for her turn in Fences. "No words can describe how your work radically shifted my life. The dignity, normalcy, strength, excellence and sheer electricity you brought to your roles showed us that we, as Black folks, mattered!!! It was an honor."

Spencer recalled having met the late actor and civil rights activist. Although she was the one who had just won an award, she said that she was "shell shocked and sweaty," so flustered at the sight of the In the Heat of the Night star that she couldn't think of anything to say. When she was finally able to say what she was thinking — "I love you" — he responded kindly.

"He told me he expected great things for me," Spencer wrote. "There's something about hearing those words from a pioneer that changes you!"

If you wanted the sky i would write across the sky in letters that would soar a thousand feet high..

To Sir… with Love

Sir Sidney Poitier R.I.P.

He showed us how to reach for the stars — Whoopi Goldberg

My condolences to his family and to all of us as well — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) January 7, 2022

And the tributes didn't stop, praising Poitier personally and professionally.

As Kerry Washington wrote, "We lost an elegant King today. Thank you Sidney Poitier. For not only opening the door, but for walking in this world with endless grace and excellence, so that today, still, we follow behind you, reaching toward the example that you set."

We lost an elegant King today. Thank you Sidney Poitier. For not only opening the door, but for walking in this world with endless grace and excellence, so that today, still, we follow behind you, reaching toward the example that you set. Rest In Peace and in Power. We love you. — kerry washington

Here are just some of the others:

Until I can properly eulogize him later. Heart broken. I am because of him. He blazed a tremendous path for thespians such as me. I am forever grateful. Standing O for this giant. — Colman Domingo

Sidney Poitier. What a landmark actor. One of a kind. What a beautiful, gracious, warm, genuinely regal man. RIP, Sir. With love.



(📷Sam Falk/NYT) — Jeffrey Wright

Mr. P was everything to me! My North Star and guiding light. The very personification of elegance, eloquence, effortless grace and humanity, I have admired and emulated him my entire life. Without Sidney Poitier, quite simply, there would be no LeVar Burton.#RIP#OG#MrP — LeVar Burton

“I'm on the porch of our little home on Cat Island in the Bahamas. Evening turns the sky a bright burnt orange. My mother and father fan the smoke from green palm leaves. My sister Teddy takes me in her arms to rock me to sleep.”



Rest in triumph, Mr. Poitier. Thank you forever. pic.twitter.com/j29bDNEqVl — Ava DuVernay (@ava) January 7, 2022

"There is a certain immortality involved in theater, not created by monuments and books, but through the knowledge an actor keeps to his dying day that on a certain afternoon, in an empty and dusty theater, he cast the shadow of a being that was not himself…….." — Wendell Pierce

I will always treasure watching @BarackObama give one of my heroes, #SidneyPoitier, the Medal of Freedom in 2009. RIP🙏🏽 — Valerie Jarrett

Rest in power beautiful human being and actor Sir Sydney Poitier — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) January 7, 2022

#SidneyPoitier, your last sunset with us is the dawn of many generations rising in the path of light you blazed. We will always hold you in our hearts and forever speak your name. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼❤️❤️❤️ — Debbie Allen

You paved the way for so many of us. Rest in Power Dear Sir. 🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/V7Tp0SaX2c — Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) January 7, 2022

You were an incredibly beautiful, kind soul who changed the lives of so many, and a hero to all. The world was a much better place because you were in it, and we will miss you. RIP dear #SidneyPoitier 🙏🏻💔 — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) January 7, 2022

Former @disney board member Sidney Poitier was the most dignified man I’ve ever met. Towering…gentle…passionate…bold…kind…altogether special. pic.twitter.com/1ccPjqabkz — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) January 7, 2022

Many of us owe a debt to Sidney Poitier that we can never repay. He single-handedly changed the face of the Leading Man. I had the honor to thank him in person and, in his kindness and grace, he said, “You’re a leading man, Lou, because you’re a good actor.” #RIPSidneyPoitier — Lou Diamond Phillips (@LouDPhillips) January 7, 2022

Sidney Poitier was a unique man. An award-winning actor, a mentor, and someone who moved through life with elegance and class. I was honored to know him and his wife Joanna and to watch him move through his life. https://t.co/LYG0WWYBsB — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) January 7, 2022

Sidney Poitier



Poor People's Campaign, Resurrection City, Washington, D.C., May 1968



Sidney Poitier

Poor People's Campaign, Resurrection City, Washington, D.C., May 1968

Powerful beyond the stage and screen. — Be A King

Sidney Poitier, the first Black man to win an Oscar, has died at the age of 94. The star of “Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner” and “Lilies of the Field,” for which he won Best Actor, was a trailblazer who will be mourned by so many for whom he opened the very doors of Hollywood. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 7, 2022

Sidney Poitier was full of grace in every aspect of his life .. He opened doors with a BOOM that came from his gentle soul RIP .. — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) January 7, 2022