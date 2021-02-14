Sia on Shia LaBeouf Relationship: ‘I Feel Like I’m Always Gonna Love Him Because He’s Such a Sick Puppy’

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

Two months after revealing Shia LaBeouf “conned” her “into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single,” Sia revealed more details about her romance with the actor during an interview with The Sunday Times, saying that she and FKA Twigs both thought they were “singly dating him” when “he was still married.”

“It turns out he was using the same lines on me and Twigsy, and eventually we found out because we ended up talking to one another,” Sia explained. “Both of us thought we were singly dating him. But that wasn’t the case. And he was still married.”

The singer-songwriter went on to say that LaBeouf “wanted to marry me and live a sober life” together, and despite the toxicity she’ll always have a place in her heart for him.

“I feel like I’m always gonna love him because he’s such a sick puppy,” she admitted.

Sia decided to tell her story after Twigs (real name Tahliah Barnett) went public with a lawsuit accusing LaBeouf of sexual battery, assault, emotional distress and “knowingly” transmitting a sexually transmitted disease during their relationship, which spanned nearly a year between 2018 and 2019.

Earlier this week, LaBeouf’s legal team said in a statement that the actor “denies, generally and specifically, each and every allegation contained in [Barnett]’s Complaint, denies that [Barnett] has sustained any injury or loss by reason of any act or omission on the part of [LaBeouf], and denies that [Barnett] is entitled to any relief or damages whatsoever.” And that’s not all, LaBeouf is also asking she pay his legal fees and “further relief as the Court may deem just and proper.”

