Sia Looks Stunning as She Makes Rare Public Appearance Without Her Wig

Sia ditched her wig for a night on the town!

The 42-year-old musician -- who famously wears a wig to mask her identity when performing -- left her trademark hair piece at home for an event honoring Netflix's Ozarkin Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday night.

Sia instead showed up to the event wearing her blond, medium-length hair down and kept the makeup light. Her au natural look paired nicely with her one-shoulder black dress. The "Chandelier" singer posed with the show's star, Jason Bateman, as well as Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos and others.

During an appearance on Good Morning America, Sia shared that one of the reasons she wears the wig that masks her face is because she gets serious stage fright. "I do not love performing," she admitted on the morning show. "I get really scared."

Back in 2016, Sia's frequent tour mate, Maddie Ziegler, told The Insider that she's often asked what the singer looks like when the wig is off. "A beautiful, loving, caring face," Ziegler described. "People are always like, 'Is she pretty? Is she ugly?' I'm like, 'She's gorgeous and it's not just on the outside, but on the inside too.'"

The 15-year-old dancer echoed similar sentiments about Sia when she spoke to ET. "She's literally the sweetest person ever," Ziegler exclaimed. "I feel like I'm just so comfortable with her every time I'm with her. I never feel like, 'Oh my god, I'm hanging out with a celebrity.'"

This isn't the first time Sia has gone without her wig! Check out when she accidentally revealed her face while onstage:

