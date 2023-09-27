Shrek’s Swamp House Is on Airbnb: How to Book Your Stay for Halloween

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.



Roll out the green carpet: Shrek’s Swamp House is on Airbnb!

More from Billboard



Starting next month, fans of the green ogre will be able to rent his “moss-covered, murky-watered swamp” located in the hills of the Scottish Highlands, Airbnb and DreamWorks announced on Tuesday (Sept. 26).



Donkey will host guests at Shrek’s cabin while he’s out of town. “Shrek’s Swamp is lovely. Just beautiful. The perfect place to entertain guests,” Donkey said in a statement. “You know what I like about it? Everything. The overgrown landscaping, the modest interiors, the nice boulders, all of it. I can’t wait for guests to experience this muddy slice of paradise for themselves.”



Booking starts Oct. 13 at 1 p.m. ET via Airbnb.com/shrek. Guests can request to book a two-night stay for up to three guests – free of charge.

Shrek’s Swamp House Booking Starts on Oct. 13

Buy Now



The stay will take place between Oct. 27-29 (just in time for Halloween). You’ll have to cover your own travel accommodations, but based on the photos, staying at Shrek’s house seems like a priceless experience. Plus, you can find flight deals through sites like Skyscanner, Expedia, Orbitz, Kayak and the Hopper travel app.



Like Shrek’s cottage in the movies, the Airbnb rental has a “Beware Ogre” sign planted in the front along with signs that read: “Danger” and “Stay Out”. There’s also lots of yard space and greenery all around, and the bathroom is a stand-alone facility located 65 feet from the cottage.



Inside the modest house, guests will find a wooden bed, two nightstands, a green chair and a modest dining area — with just enough room for Donkey to join you for dinner.



Shrek’s Swamp House is the latest movie-themed rental to hit Airbnb. Barbie’s DreamHouse landed on Airbnb in June (stream the Barbie movie here) and Gwyneth Paltrow listed her guesthouse on Airbnb last month.



See photos of Shrek’s house below.

Click here to read the full article.