Showtime & Sony Pictures Television Setting Pilot Commitment For ‘Homeland’s Howard Gordon & Alex Gansa On Nathan Englander Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Novel ‘Dinner At The Center Of The Earth’
EXCLUSIVE: Showtime may have found its next Homeland. The network is tying up a preemptive deal to acquire and turn the Nathan Englander Israeli-Palestine conflict novel Dinner At The Center Of The Earth into a series that Homeland architects Howard Gordon & Alex Gansa will write and run as Executive Producers. Deal is being made through Sony Pictures Television Studios, where Gordon & Gansa made a four-year overall deal last year. Showtime isn’t commenting, but Deadline hears the commitment is for a pilot that will be written by Gordon & Gansa, who steered Homeland through eight solid seasons. The hope is for this to be the next major series for the duo.
The novel is a sprawling drama that has some basis in real players in the Israeli Palestinian conflict, set in the Middle East and Europe, but the simplest way to describe it is a spy thriller in the vein of Homeland and The Night Manager.
Exec producing alongside Gordon and Gansa are Bill Collage and his partner, Mick Hurbis-Cherrier, Cliff Roberts, and Sameh Zoabi (director of Tel Aviv On Fire. The author will be a co-EP. WME is putting the pieces together on behalf of Gordon & Gansa.
