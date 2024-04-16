It’s Showtime! review: eight blokes walk into a bar... and buy a prizewinning racehorse

In 2020, a racehorse costing eight grand was bought by a syndicate of blokes from a council estate in Darlington. Two years later Showtime Mahomes won at York. This improbable triumph at the Ascot of the north would have made a lovely documentary, but not even Nostradamus could have predicted such a bargain-basement nag would cover itself in glory.

It’s Showtime! (ITV1) is the next best thing: the story of what happened next. Having won at York, could they win again at York? You are left in no doubt that this is the plot. We won at York, says one bloke, then another and another until they’ve all sung from the same hymn sheet. Did anyone mention that we won at York?

Like all such films in which the outcome is uncertain, ITV has taken a punt. But only a bit. If they don’t win at York again, would it matter? This could easily have been the inferior sequel. The reason that it isn’t is the sheer joy of their company.

The star is very much not the horse. It’s this earthy band of brothers who are all telly naturals. Beer and banter is their currency, and lashings of laughter. They don’t behave like your regular syndicate. Grant, their trainer, unusually finds himself in on the group chat as they discuss their refuelling plans on race day. “Oh my word,” he says, “they’ll be upside down before five o’clock!”

They call themselves the Muffed Punt Partnership and among them are a couple of accountants, a civil servant, a finance manager, a spray painter and a taxi driver. Anyone could cast the movie without thinking. You’d fill it with gnarly northern character actors – toby jugs and ugly mugs of that ilk.

Racehorse Showtime Mahomes with trainer Grant Tuer - Echovelvet Productions

They’re actually not a bad-looking lot, give or take. Nor are they as factory-setting northern as you’d imagine. Randomly one of them supports Norwich City, which is why Showtime Mahomes’s various tiny jockeys wear retina-attacking silks in canary yellow and parakeet green.

“It’s not about the racing, is it?” says one of them when they don’t win at Thirsk. “It’s about the day out.” This sounds like the sort of consoling thing men say when they don’t win. Slowly, though, that bromide turns out to contain a deeper meaning.

Mike, it emerges, joined the syndicate shortly after being very suddenly widowed. Anth has two sons: one is profoundly autistic and his brave younger brother struggles with feelings of aloneness. Jeff, described as “bright as a blackout”, is a salt-of-the-earth type who was still grieving his brother. Then there’s “Dog”, who has rebuilt his life after being imprisoned as a young man for possession with intent to supply.

So this is really a heartwarming portrait of men peeling away layers of armour-plated masculinity and finding a way to bond and share anxieties in an honest way. “Because if you don’t,” said Mike, the oldest of them with the thickest accent, “then you hear about people doing silly things.”

Buying a seventh or an eighth of a racehorse is not a mental-health treatment they prescribe on the NHS. But still, there’s plenty of good horse sense in this charming film.

