'This show isn't the facts': Drake criticizes Grammys, honors 'all you incredible artists'

Drake was busy performing Sunday night — at a concert with J. Cole in Tampa, Florida, not at the Grammy Awards in L.A. — but still had some choice words for the ceremony happening across the country.

"All you incredible artists, remember this show isn't the facts, it's just the opinion of a group of people (whose) names are kept a secret (literally you can Google it)," the rapper wrote in an Instagram Story. "Congrats to anybody winning anything for hip-hop, but this show doesn't dictate (expletive) in our world."

In the new post, Drake also included video from his acceptance speech at the 2019 Grammys where he won best rap song for "God's Plan" — and had his microphone silenced — where he pointed out that "we play in an opinion-based sport, not a factual-based sport." He also highlighted another piece of text: "You've already won if you have people who are singing your songs word for word, if you're a hero in your hometown."

Drake accepts the award for best rap song for "God's Plan" during the 61st Annual Grammy Awards.

This isn't the first time Drake, who has a total of five Grammy wins, has criticized the awards. After The Weeknd was shut out of nominations at the 2021 ceremony, he wrote on Instagram that "we should stop allowing ourselves to be shocked every year by the disconnect between impactful music and these awards and just accept that what once was the highest form of recognition may no longer matter to the artists that exist now and the ones that come after. It’s like a relative you keep expecting to fix up but they just can’t change their ways."

Drake also withdrew his nominations for "Certified Lover Boy" from being considered for the 2022 Grammys.

The hip-hop star is currently on his It's All a Blur, Big As the What? tour, which runs through April 16.

Contributing: Melissa Ruggieri

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Drake criticizes Grammy Awards, honors 'all you incredible artists'