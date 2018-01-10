How to shoot a film, or just better Instagram videos, on your iPhone

The swift rise in the spec of smartphone cameras has opened up the possibilities for directors and made them legitimate filmmaking tools, with Damien Chazelle using one to test footage on La La Land's opening traffic jam dance spectacle, and Sean Baker exclusively using three iPhone 5s to shoot his award-winning film Tangerine (albeit with a few lens adaptations).

Frederic van Strydonck is a filmmaker who shoots video exclusively with his iPhone. He’s been doing this for seven different models now and also runs workshops on filmmaking with smartphones.

CH: You've been experimenting with using iPhone in film for a while now, what draws you to this method/equipment?

FvS: I've worked with many professional film cameras. While all of them are fantastic tools, the moment I started playing around with the camera app on my iPhone, I felt a sense of excitement I hadn’t really felt before. It brought me back to that feeling of being a kid holding crayons for the first time. I lost all pretence of being a "serious filmmaker" (which was incredibly liberating) and since have become much more creative and less afraid of taking risks.

It's exciting right, because kids with an interest in films can screw around with making fun montages and shorts at a much earlier age now and with less money involved.

I think it's wonderful. Recently, I was playing with some kids who had an iPad. They decided to make a short movie starring themselves. After about half an hour, they had completely edited a short film that demonstrated so much wit, and certainly a better understanding of how to construct a film than I had at their age.

These phones are designed in a way that allows you to forgo a lot of the technical know-how of filmmaking. All you are left with is your gut feeling. This means that a whole new group of people, like kids or technophobes, can now more easily experiment with filmmaking, play around with it, express themselves. It will be fascinating to see what the next generation will create as they grow up with iPhones and iPads.

It really will. Have you discovered a genre or type of scene/shot that a smartphone works best for? I'm thinking perhaps something action-orientated, where the shaking of a handheld camera fits the style.

I could easily talk about this for hours. However, one aspect of the iPhone’s camera that keeps surprising me is its flexibility and the freedom this gives you. Whether it is about fitting it in tiny spaces or dipping it into water...

...the iPhone is incredibly durable and will survive in conditions many other professional cameras wouldn’t...

And since so many people own one, you can easily film without getting noticed. The phone keeps teaching me new ways to use it.

This short film (not one of mine) you would not be able to make without a smartphone:

Have you found a way to mimic a Steadicam style shot, using either physical apparatus or stabilisation options in editing apps?

Applications such as the iPhone’s camera app or the more robust Filmic Pro have a very powerful stabilisation system. However, it does come at a cost of losing a small amount of image quality, so I only use it sparingly.

There is a multitude of alternate options, though. The DJi Osmo is a very popular stabiliser that works wonders. And the Beastgrip Pro is a rig that will give you a more stable grip on the camera. However, you certainly don’t need any of these. A helpful trick I often use when my footage is too shaky is that I start filming in slow-motion. This will smooth out all your jerky movements. Also, a somewhat obvious suggestion is to make sure your arms are in a comfortable position!