Shoghakat Vardanyan’s ‘1489,’ About Disappearance of Director’s Brother, Wins Best Film at IDFA
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Shoghakat Vardanyan’s “1489,” which follows the director’s family after her brother goes missing while serving in the Armenian army, won documentary festival IDFA’s best film prize Thursday.
The jury of the International Competition section said it was film that “acts as a piercing light that makes visible the vast hidden interior landscape of grief and creates a tangible presence from unbearable absence.”
More from Variety
'The Tuba Thieves' Review: Formally Adventurous Doc Examines the Sounds and Sights of L.A. from a Deaf Perspective
IDA Enterprise Documentary Fund Provides $435,000 in Grants to 11 Documentaries (EXCLUSIVE)
Mad Magazine Documentary in the Works From R.J. Cutler's Banner (EXCLUSIVE)
The jury added that it was “cinema as a tool of survival — to allow us all, to look at the things we would rather not see, and ultimately, an unforgettable example of cinema as an act of love.”
The best directing award went to Mohamed Jabaly for “Life Is Beautiful,” in which the Palestinian filmmaker documents his life in 2014 when he was visiting Norway and was prevented from returning home to Gaza because the border were closed.
The jury members said the film was “a timely cinematic expression of the universal need to be recognized in our full humanity.” They added it was a ” “compelling indictment of the bureaucratic and political structures that deny that.” They praised a “directorial tone that, almost impossibly, manages to find hope and humor amid unimaginable pain.”
The editing prize went to Anand Patwardhan for “The World Is Family” from India. In the film, the director takes footage from old home movies featuring his parents, who died 10 years previously, to paint a portrait of history of India since independence. The jury said the film was “a vivid evocation of 100 years of history in less than 100 minutes of cinema.” It added that it was an “intimate act of family portraiture whose spirited subjects are lovingly painted with humor and deep humanity.”
“Flickering Lights,” another Indian film, won the cinematography award, with Anirban Dutta and Anupama Srinivasan taking the prize. The film centers on a close-knit community in an Indian village on the border with Myanmar as the locals await the arrival of electricity for the first time. The jury said the film established “a beautiful relationship between a vibrant community and the audience, created through the curious and patient gaze of the camera.”
The jury members of the International Competition section were Emilie Bujès, Francesco Giai Via, Tabitha Jackson, Ada Solomon and Xiaoshuai Wang.
IDFA – COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS
International Competition
Best Film: “1489,” dir. Shoghakat Vardanyan
Best Directing: “Life Is Beautiful,” dir. Mohamed Jabaly
Best Editing: “The World Is Family,” editor Anand Patwardhan
Best Cinematography: “Flickering Lights,” cinematographers Anirban Dutta and Anupama Srinivasan
Envision Competition
Best Film: “Canuto’s Transformation,” dir. Ariel Kuaray Ortega and Ernesto de Carvalho
Best Directing: “Silence of Reason,” dir. Kumjana Novakova
Outstanding Artistic Contribution: “Canuto’s Transformation,” dir. Ariel Kuaray Ortega and Ernesto de Carvalho
Best First Feature: “Chasing the Dazzling Light,” dir. Yaser Kassab
DocLab Award for Immersive Non-Fiction: “Turbulence: Jamais Vu,” dir. Ben Joseph Andrews and Emma Roberts
Special Jury Award for Creative Technology for Immersive Non-Fiction: “Natalie’s Trifecta,” dir. Natalie Paneng
DocLab Award for Digital Storytelling: “Anouschka,” dir. Tamara Shogaolu
Special Jury Award for Creative Technology for Digital Storytelling: “Borderline Visible,” dir. Ant Hampton
Special Mention – DocLab Award for Digital Storytelling: “Despelote,” dir. Julián Cordero and Sebastian Valbuena
Best Short Documentary: “At That Very Moment,” dir. Rita Pauls and Federico Luis Tachella
Special Mention – Short Documentary: “My Father,” dir. Pegah Ahangarani
Best Youth Documentary (13+): “Sister of Mine,” dir. Mariusz Rusiński
Best Youth Documentary (9-12): “And a Happy New Year,” dir. Sebastian Mulder
Special Mention – Youth Documentary Competition: “Boyz,” dir. Sylvain Cruiziat
Best Dutch Film: “Gerlach,” dir. Aliona van der Horst and Luuk Bouwman
Special Mention – Best Dutch Film: “Mother Suriname,” dir. Tessa Leuwsha
Beeld & Geluid IDFA ReFrame Award: “Selling a Colonial War,” dir. In-Soo Radstake
Special Mention – Beeld & Geluid IDFA ReFrame Award: “Milisuthando,” dir. Milisuthando Bongela
FIPRESCI Award: “1489,” dir. Shoghakat Vardanyan
IDFA Forum Award for Best Pitch: “Son of the Streets,” dir. Mohammed Almughanni
IDFA Forum Award for Best Rough Cut: “Coexistence, My Ass!,” dir. Amber Fares
IDFA DocLab Forum Award: “Turbulence,” dir. Ben Joseph Andrews and Emma Roberts
Best of Variety
Oscars Predictions: Best Actor - Will the 10th (or 11th, 12th or 13th?) Time be the Winning Charm for Bradley Cooper in 'Maestro?'
Oscars Predictions: Animated Feature - Will Disney's Awards 'Wish' for Two Feature Film Nominees Come True?
Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.