Shoghakat Vardanyan’s ‘1489,’ About Disappearance of Director’s Brother, Wins Best Film at IDFA

Shoghakat Vardanyan’s “1489,” which follows the director’s family after her brother goes missing while serving in the Armenian army, won documentary festival IDFA’s best film prize Thursday.

The jury of the International Competition section said it was film that “acts as a piercing light that makes visible the vast hidden interior landscape of grief and creates a tangible presence from unbearable absence.”

The jury added that it was “cinema as a tool of survival — to allow us all, to look at the things we would rather not see, and ultimately, an unforgettable example of cinema as an act of love.”

The best directing award went to Mohamed Jabaly for “Life Is Beautiful,” in which the Palestinian filmmaker documents his life in 2014 when he was visiting Norway and was prevented from returning home to Gaza because the border were closed.

“Life Is Beautiful”

The jury members said the film was “a timely cinematic expression of the universal need to be recognized in our full humanity.” They added it was a ” “compelling indictment of the bureaucratic and political structures that deny that.” They praised a “directorial tone that, almost impossibly, manages to find hope and humor amid unimaginable pain.”

The editing prize went to Anand Patwardhan for “The World Is Family” from India. In the film, the director takes footage from old home movies featuring his parents, who died 10 years previously, to paint a portrait of history of India since independence. The jury said the film was “a vivid evocation of 100 years of history in less than 100 minutes of cinema.” It added that it was an “intimate act of family portraiture whose spirited subjects are lovingly painted with humor and deep humanity.”

“Flickering Lights,” another Indian film, won the cinematography award, with Anirban Dutta and Anupama Srinivasan taking the prize. The film centers on a close-knit community in an Indian village on the border with Myanmar as the locals await the arrival of electricity for the first time. The jury said the film established “a beautiful relationship between a vibrant community and the audience, created through the curious and patient gaze of the camera.”

The jury members of the International Competition section were Emilie Bujès, Francesco Giai Via, Tabitha Jackson, Ada Solomon and Xiaoshuai Wang.

“Canuto’s Transformation”

IDFA – COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS

International Competition

Best Film: “1489,” dir. Shoghakat Vardanyan

Best Directing: “Life Is Beautiful,” dir. Mohamed Jabaly

Best Editing: “The World Is Family,” editor Anand Patwardhan

Best Cinematography: “Flickering Lights,” cinematographers Anirban Dutta and Anupama Srinivasan

Envision Competition

Best Film: “Canuto’s Transformation,” dir. Ariel Kuaray Ortega and Ernesto de Carvalho

Best Directing: “Silence of Reason,” dir. Kumjana Novakova

Outstanding Artistic Contribution: “Canuto’s Transformation,” dir. Ariel Kuaray Ortega and Ernesto de Carvalho

Best First Feature: “Chasing the Dazzling Light,” dir. Yaser Kassab

DocLab Award for Immersive Non-Fiction: “Turbulence: Jamais Vu,” dir. Ben Joseph Andrews and Emma Roberts

Special Jury Award for Creative Technology for Immersive Non-Fiction: “Natalie’s Trifecta,” dir. Natalie Paneng

DocLab Award for Digital Storytelling: “Anouschka,” dir. Tamara Shogaolu

Special Jury Award for Creative Technology for Digital Storytelling: “Borderline Visible,” dir. Ant Hampton

Special Mention – DocLab Award for Digital Storytelling: “Despelote,” dir. Julián Cordero and Sebastian Valbuena

Best Short Documentary: “At That Very Moment,” dir. Rita Pauls and Federico Luis Tachella

Special Mention – Short Documentary: “My Father,” dir. Pegah Ahangarani

Best Youth Documentary (13+): “Sister of Mine,” dir. Mariusz Rusiński

Best Youth Documentary (9-12): “And a Happy New Year,” dir. Sebastian Mulder

Special Mention – Youth Documentary Competition: “Boyz,” dir. Sylvain Cruiziat

Best Dutch Film: “Gerlach,” dir. Aliona van der Horst and Luuk Bouwman

Special Mention – Best Dutch Film: “Mother Suriname,” dir. Tessa Leuwsha

Beeld & Geluid IDFA ReFrame Award: “Selling a Colonial War,” dir. In-Soo Radstake

Special Mention – Beeld & Geluid IDFA ReFrame Award: “Milisuthando,” dir. Milisuthando Bongela

FIPRESCI Award: “1489,” dir. Shoghakat Vardanyan

IDFA Forum Award for Best Pitch: “Son of the Streets,” dir. Mohammed Almughanni

IDFA Forum Award for Best Rough Cut: “Coexistence, My Ass!,” dir. Amber Fares

IDFA DocLab Forum Award: “Turbulence,” dir. Ben Joseph Andrews and Emma Roberts

