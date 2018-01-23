All the shocks and snubs from the 2018 Oscar nominations

There were fears that the 90th Academy Awards was heading towards an #OscarsSoWhiteMale situation but it turns out that won’t be the case. Here’s the biggest surprises to come out of the Oscars 2018 nominations.

Get In!

Jordan Peele became the fifth African-American director ever to be nominated in the Best Director category for his movie Get Out, which also earned nominations in the Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay and Leading Actor for first time nominee Daniel Kaluuya.

Greta the Great

Greta Gerwig became the fifth woman ever to be nominated in the Best Director category for Lady Bird, an honour she didn’t get at the Golden Globes late last year. Her movie also picked up nominations for Original Screenplay, Leading Actress for Saoirse Ronan and Supporting Actress Laurie Metcalfe.

Netflix

Netflix made history by finally getting recognition in the feature film categories. The streaming giant previously had seven of documentaries nominated (winning in 2017 for The White Helmets) but now Mudbound has picked up four nods for Adapted Screenplay, Supporting Actress for Mary J. Blige, Original Song for “Mighty River” and Cinematography.

The latter nomination for Rachel Morrison’s work on the Dee Rees-directed movie makes her the first woman to ever be nominated in the category.

More firsts

Denzel Washington and Octavia Spencer also made firsts by becoming the first African-American performers to earn back-to-back nominations. Denzel was nominated in 2017 for Fences and this year for Roman J. Israel Esq. and Octavia in 2017 for Hidden Figures and this year for The Shape of Water.

Writing wonders

There was also a happy surprise to see Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V Gordon nominated for The Big Sick in the Original Screenplay category given the historic lack of diversity in the category, and, Logan getting nominated in the Adapted Screenplay as it’s rare to see a comic book movie recognised in a non-technical category.

Wonder snubs

Sadly for DC Comics, Wonder Woman didn’t get recognised at all – despite it being a critical and commercial success – and neither did The Lego Batman Movie. Paddington 2 was also snubbed despite picking up several nominations at the BAFTAs.

James Franco was snubbed in the leading actor category for his performance in The Disaster Artist, and direction of it, which may well be to do with the recent sexual harassment allegations against him.

The deadline for Academy members to nominate films was January 12 and the story about his alleged sexual misconduct came out a day earlier. The snub could also be to do with the fact that comedies don’t do as well as the Oscars as dramas do.

Call Me By Your Name’s Armie Hammer and Michael Stuhlbarg failed to earn nominations in the Best Supporting Actor category, and Luca Guadagnino also missed out in the Best Director category.

The Post’s Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks were snubbed in the Best Director and Leading Actor categories, respectively, though Meryl Streep (of course) picked up a leading actor nod and the film was nominated for Best Picture.

And finally it was bad news for Jessica Chastain who failed to earn a Best ACtress nod for her titular role in Molly’s Game. The movie was also the directorial debut for Aaron Sorkin and he unfortunately got snubbed in the Best Director and Picture categories but was recognised (obviously) in the Adapted Screenplay category.

The 90th Academy Awards takes place on Sunday March 4 live on ABC and in the UK on Sky Cinema Oscars (Sky channel 304) and NOW TV.

