Shocking New Video Shows Where Chiefs Fans’ Bodies Were Discovered

A new video shows the backyard where the three Kansas City Chiefs fans' bodies were found earlier this month.

As we reported, the bodies of Ricky Johnson, David Harrington, and Clayton McGeeney were discovered in the backyard of Jordan Willis's home.

Willis, who was friends with Johnson, Harrington, and McGeeney, claims he hosted a watch party for him and his friends for the January 7 Kansas City Chiefs game. Willis says he eventually went to bed later that evening, but claims he did not know if his friends left the house.

Two days later, on January 9, the bodies of his friends were discovered in the backyard.

Per Willis's attorney, his client fell asleep for two days and he “is unaware of how his friends died.”

The victims’ families are looking at every single detail to try and unveil what happened that night, including Johnathon Price, the brother of Ricky Johnson, and Harrington's brother, who has not been named, who both claim Harrington was found sitting upright in a lawn chair.

As the investigation continues, new details surrounding the mysterious case continue to be released, with the most recent being a video taken by a bystander, which shows the backyard where the bodies were found.

New Video Footage Shows Backyard Where Chiefs Fans' Bodies Were Discovered

A new video, obtained by NewsNation’s Alex Caprariello, shows the backyard of Willis's home, which is raising even more questions surrounding the mysterious case.

The view of Jordan Willis' backyard shows two chairs on the patio, which is where David Harrington's brother claims his body was found upright sitting in one of those. The other two men were found dead lying on the ground on or near the patio, according to the brother.

Caprariello then points out the windows on the back of the house. "There's six looking out, plus door windows and a sliding glass door leading to the kitchen. It's hard for me to understand how you don't look out ANY of those windows for 2 days straight and notice three of your friends' frozen bodies out there."

Here is a new view of Jordan Willis' backyard. You see those two chairs on the patio? David Harrington's brother tells us his body was found upright sitting in one of those. The other two men were found dead lying on the ground on or near the the patio. Notice the windows.…

This latest video comes after a video surfaced, showing the moment after the three bodies were found.

In the clip, investigators are seen arriving at the home approximately 10 minutes after Clayton McGeeney’s fiancée discovered the three men’s bodies and called 911.

Jordan Willis is being cuffed and detained on his front porch, as he wears nothing but his underwear. This coincides with previous reports that Willis answered the door for police holding an empty glass of wine and wearing nothing but his underwear.

Police Say The Case Is Not Being Investigated As A Homicide

This is video I obtained of the moment investigators arrived at Jordan Willis' home. It's about 10 minutes after Clayton McGeeney's fiancée discovered the three men's bodies and called 911. You can see Jordan cuffed and detained on his front stoop while police ask him…

Despite being placed in handcuffs, he was let go by police, as no arrests have yet been made. Police also claim there is no evidence of foul play, and it is not being investigated as a homicide.

The victims' families are awaiting the results of the autopsy and toxicology report, which should answer more questions relating to the deaths of Ricky Johnson, David Harrington, and Clayton McGeeney.

The investigation remains underway.