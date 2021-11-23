Shocking upset as ‘Dancing With the Stars’ crowns historic winner

Monday’s season 30 finale of Dancing with the Stars came to a dramatic close, when it came down to Iman Shumpert and his partner Daniella Karagach, versus the heavy favorites Jojo Siwa and her partner Jenna Johnson. That’s when the fireworks started.

“One of these two couples is about to win it all. After ten weeks of intense competition, it's time for the final result,” host Tyra Banks said before announcing the winner. “Oh my god, Iman and Daniella! Oh my god! Congratulations, Iman and Daniella!”

Shumpert makes history as the first former NBA star to win the Mirror Ball trophy, and if reactions on Twitter were any indication, the turning point may have been his freestyle dance. Guest judge Julianne Hough called it her favorite freestyle in 30 seasons, and it pulled in his second and final perfect score of the night.

Despite not winning it all, it was still a groundbreaking season for Siwa as she was part of the first-ever same-sex dancing team. And while some fans expected a different outcome, many took to Twitter with comments expressing sadness over Siwa, but praising Shumpert’s evolution through the season.

And of course Shumpert’s biggest fans were out in full-force as well, letting him know how proud they are reminding people that this isn’t the first big-time trophy that Shumpert has won, considering he’s also an NBA Finals Champion.

And like Shumpert said during one of the video packages that aired during the show: “I'm a very competitive person. I want the mirror ball. I'm a champion, man. That's what I do.”