Shocking first bloodbath of the season as six 'Idol' contestants are sent home

It was a somewhat brutal live elimination on American Idol Monday night as 20 contestants were cut down to 14 based on America's overnight votes and the judges' picks.

After the contestants who were not voted through by America performed for their survival, six were eliminated – one of whom was the super talented Jacob Moran.

Viewers found Jacob's elimination shocking, especially since Katy Perry told him he was one of the most talented singers in the competition.

"I've retired that song now," said Perry. "There are a few notes that I've never heard in that song. Wow. Listen, you are in control of your future. I think you know that now. And I think that, like, you have the fire, it's at your feet. And you just, like, you own it. And you're amazing. You're so talented. And that was an incredible performance once again like I said, technically, I think you're one of the most incredibly talented people here. I see you coming out with those boots, and the whole artistry, and all of it. I think you're taking shape. And you will rise."

In the end, Idol said goodbye to Cameron, Katyrah, Cadence, Sage, Ellie, and Jacob.