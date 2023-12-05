Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Cody Rhodes, CM Punk’s Return Set For WWE RAW

WWE is loading up the card for the December 11 episode of WWE RAW, which will emanate from the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

As confirmed during the December 4 episode of RAW, CM Punk will appear on the show. The commentary team teased that he may be deciding which brand he chooses to sign with. Punk was confirmed to be a free agent on Monday night.

The last time Punk was set to be at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio for WWE came in January 2014, when he infamously walked out. He also fought Mickey Gall there at UFC 203 in September 2016.

Elsewhere in the show, Shinsuke Nakamura and Cody Rhodes will finally clash in a match after Nakamura spit poison mist at Rhodes and vowed to finish his story.

