Shiloh Jolie-Pitt on the Mend After Breaking Collarbone Over the Holidays

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, suffered a broken collarbone on Dec. 29 while on a family vacation in Lake Tahoe, a source tells ET.

But, it appears Shiloh is on the mend. On Sunday, Shiloh was spotted in Los Feliz, California, with her left arm in a sling. She was accompanied by her brother, Knox, as the two stepped out for a casual day of shopping. ET has reached out to Jolie’s rep for comment.

Meanwhile, Jolie was all smiles at the HFPA and American Cinematheque’s Golden Globe Foreign Language Nominees Series Symposium at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood on Saturday.

View photos Christopher Polk/Getty Images More

Jolie, who was celebrating her movie, First They Killed My Father, which is nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at Sunday’s Golden Globes, was joined by Loung Ung, who also co-wrote the film, and producer Rithy Panh. The 42-year-old actress also participated in a panel to discuss her work on the project.

For more on Jolie, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Angelina Jolie Is All Smiles at Pre-Golden Globes Event in Los Angeles -- Pics

Angelina Jolie Exudes Glamour While Attending UN Event With Her Kids

Angelina Jolie Reveals What Put a Strain on Her and Brad Pitt's Marriage