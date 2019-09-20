Shia LaBeouf Sets the Record Straight on Knocking Tom Hardy Out and Not Showering on the 'Fury' Set

Shia LaBeouf is addressing some of the most famous myths surrounding him.

The 33-year-old actor is on the season 10 premiere of First We Feast's Hot Ones, in which he gets candid about his life and career while eating insanely hot chicken wings with host Sean Evans. One rumor he addressed is that his Lawless co-star, Tom Hardy, knocked him out during filming. LaBeouf called the story a "bunch of bullsh**" and gave his side of what actually went down.

"We used to wrestle all the time and he's a big f**king person, especially then, he was getting ready for Bane," he says, before jumping into the incident, in which he says Hardy surprised him at his house.

"He runs into the room, the girl I was with at the time was terrified and she's like, 'Ahhhh!'" he recalls. "And she covered up and ran into the kitchen and I had nothing on, so now I'm naked on his shoulder, I'm in the hallway, we're wrestling around and naked ... and I got upset about it because he got the best of me, but I'm in this weird naked twisty position, like, his sh**'s over here, my sh**'s over here, and I'm like, ugh, don't."

LaBeouf says Hardy then accidentally fell down the stairs.

"We wound up inching towards where the stairs were and he fell down the stairs and ended up hurting his back, so for the rest of the shoot, he told everybody I knocked him out but that wasn't the case," he clarifies. "We were having some weird, like, cutie wrestling match."

However, LaBeouf does admit to pushing himself to the limits when shooting the 2014 war drama Fury, not refuting the reports that he shaved one of his teeth down below the gum line and stopped taking a shower.

"Not to remain in character but to sort of rally the troops," he says of his antics. "Just to sort of get everybody psyched. Rise and tide lifts all ships, so I would do something and [Jon] Bernthal would do something, and [Michael] Pena would do something ... and we would all just try to get everybody involved."

He later tells an insane story of the real reason why he got kicked out of the bed and breakfast he was staying in while shooting Fury, which involves stealing chicken from a Bilderberg Meeting that involved George Soros.

Watch LaBeouf's hilarious retelling below:

ET spoke with LaBeouf last month, and he talked about whether or not he would ever bring back his beloved Disney Channel series, Even Stevens. Watch the video below for more:

