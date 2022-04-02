Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth Welcome First Baby Together

Mia Goth and Shia LeBeouf

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth are parents!

The couple was spotted walking in Pasadena, California, on Friday, pushing a baby stroller as they soaked up the sun ahead of the weekend. It is unclear when Goth gave birth and whether they welcomed a son or daughter.

A rep for the couple has not commented.

News of Goth's pregnancy was confirmed in February after the actress, 28, was spotted running errands while showing off her baby bump, wearing a white long-sleeve shirt that exposed the bottom of her belly.

Mia Goth pictured on March 31, 2022

Most recently, Goth and LaBeouf, 35, were photographed walking arm-in-arm while on a sunny stroll at a Pasadena park in mid-March, spending some quality time together before their little bundle of joy arrived.

Goth and LaBeouf first met while filming Lars von Trier's NC-17 drama Nymphomaniac: Vol. II. She later appeared in a music video LaBeouf directed in 2014.

The couple wed in a Las Vegas ceremony in 2016, and during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Transformers alum talked about being a married man.

Shia LaBeouf Mia Goth

"The plan was for it to be a private deal," he admitted. "Part of the package, the King Tut package, you get a live stream for free."

The actor said he and Goth originally declined the offer to tape the ceremony because they wanted it to be an intimate occasion for just themselves and their respective mothers, who were also present at the ceremony.

However, a recording of the couple's intimate ceremony somehow got out, and although the video may have been an unexpected twist for the pair, they looked at the silver lining of the mishap.

"We're proud of it. It was love," LaBeouf said, adding that having it recorded was perfect because their "dads couldn't be there so it was kind of nice to have them there in a way."

Goth and LaBeouf have been lying relatively low and enjoying one another's company in recent months, having been spotted out at Disneyland last summer and on bike rides together in the Los Angeles area.