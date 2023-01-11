Sheryl Lee Ralph takes a jab at the Kardashians for 'paying $10K' for their lips

Sheryl Lee Ralph took a jab at the Kardashians on Tuesday's Golden Globes red carpet. (Photo: Frederic J. Brown / AFP)

Sheryl Lee Ralph isn't apologizing for a little shade cast at the Kardashians.

On the red carpet at Tuesday's Golden Globes, the Abbott Elementary actress, 66, was asked by a reporter for her advice to her 15-year-old self.

"There's nothing wrong with your nose," Ralph, whose show won for Best Comedy Series, told InStyle. "There is nothing wrong with the shade of your skin. There is nothing wrong with the way your hair grows out of your head."

She went on to say, without a beat, "And there certainly is nothing wrong with your lips because there will be some people called Kardashians and they will pay $10,000 for your lips."

Ralph, who was a nominee in the Best Supporting Actress Television Series category, ended by saying, "Hang in there 15-year-old Sheryl Lee Ralph. You're good."

Ralph went on to celebrate the big night for her show — as it took home the top comedy and her peers Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams won for lead actress and supporting actor. However, her comment went viral during the telecast, leading her to double down on her remarks after the show.

Abbott Elementary's Chris Perfetti, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lisa Ann Walter, William Stanford Davis, Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams and Janelle James celebrating the show's big night at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10. (Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moët and Chandon)

After tweeting a clip showing her comments, Ralph wrote, "I said what I said. Now, I'm going to bed. Goodnight."

Ralph — who plays kindergarten teacher Barbara Howard on the show, certainly has a way with words. In September, when she won the Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series her acceptance speech received an ovation and went viral.

She started by singing an a cappella rendition of "Endangered Species," by singer Dianne Reeves: "I sing no victim song. I am a woman, I am an artist, and I know where my voice belongs." She went on to say, "To anyone who has ever, ever had a dream and thought your dream wasn't, wouldn't, couldn't come true, I am here to tell you that this is what believing looks like. This is what striving looks like, and don't you ever, ever give up on you."