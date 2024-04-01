Sheryl Crow Thinks Of Prince Whenever She Sings 'Everyday Is A Winding Road'
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Sheryl Crow shares her "crazy" Prince story about the time he invited her to Paisley Park and beat her in a game of basketball — while wearing heels! Sheryl also reflects on Prince changing her lyrics in his cover of "Everyday Is a Winding Road," and she admits that whenever she sings that song now she thinks of Prince and chamomile tea. Tune in today for more fun with Sheryl Crow!