In November 2019 singer Ella Yellich-O’Connor, aka 24 year-old Auckland-born pop star Lorde, revealed her new album had been delayed due to an unforeseen tragedy: the sudden death of her dog. “I knew, in that way mothers do, that he was sicker than we had realised, and that we were nearing a point where his body wasn’t going to be able to cope,” she wrote on Instagram. “A light that was turned on for me has gone out… And it’s going to take some time and recalibration, now that there’s no shepher