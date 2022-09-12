Sherri Shepherd and Andy Cohen dish on exclusive Raya dating app

Love in the digital age was a topic of conversation on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Sunday. Former The View host Sherri Shepherd and Married to Medicine star Quad Webb are both single and active in the dating scene. Shepherd, who had been celibate for the past four years, recently joined the exclusive dating app Raya.

Raya is an exclusive dating platform which has been used by stars such Channing Tatum, Demi Lovato and Ben Affleck. The dating site, nicknamed Illuminati Tinder, heavily vets applicants and requires verification from existing members in order to join.

“Chris Rock did verify my account because you need somebody to verify,” Shepherd explained. “It's a little bit of a playground but it’s okay. ’Get out there,’ is what I say.”

Andy Cohen revealed that he too recently joined the exclusive dating site.

“I just got on Raya myself,” he revealed. “John Mayer verified me.”

Even though the platform boasts of many high-profile members from the entertainment industry, Cohen admitted that is not always the case.

“It's directors and hosts and rich people,” said Shepherd.

“And a lot of people who say they're directors and photographers,” Cohen added.

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen airs Sunday to Thursday on Bravo TV.

