Sherrell Dillion: From Benefits Street to Beyoncé's body double

A woman who once starred in the documentary series Benefits Street is now an international model and has worked as Beyoncé's body double.

Sherrell Dillion, known as SB, was seen trying to start her modelling career on the controversial show, filmed on James Turner Street in Birmingham in 2014.

The mum-of-two has since modelled across the world and has appeared as an extra in a Tom Cruise film.

She said the show, which drew hundreds of complaints, was a "good experience."

Having just moved to the area, Ms Dillion filmed with programme-makers for 18 months after she was told the series was about "community spirit", rather than benefits.

Despite some viewers accusing Channel 4 of portraying benefit claimants negatively., the model said she had "never been ashamed" of her financial situation.

"I've been on benefits and haven't been on benefits. I grew up with a mum that was on benefits, we still ate, we still had clothes… it is what it is," she added.

Ms Dillion, 37, has since gone on to a globe-trotting career and has modelled at London Fashion Week and in Paris and Milan.

"Before the whole Benefits Street I was trying to pursue my modelling career anyway," she said. "There's more to my life and that's what I'm trying to do."

During the documentary, Ms Dillion said she was filmed doing driving lessons, home-schooling her children and working in a Caribbean takeaway.

Three years ago she graduated from the University of Wales with a degree in business management, which she described as a "big step".

Alongside appearing as an extra in Mission Impossible starring Cruise, Ms Dillion has also appeared in music videos with rappers Big Narstie and D Double E.

"I do all this extra work to finally hopefully get that main role," she explained.

Ms Dillion said the Beyoncé body double opportunity came about through the help of an agency.

She told BBC Radio WM she was invited to Madame Tussauds in London where they took her measurements before she modelled for the singer's waxwork.

"I thought... how am I supposed to be Beyoncé's body double?" she said.

"[The wax figure] is based on my body," she added, "So I stand there in one of her famous poses for about three hours, leaning to the side with my hand in the air."

She was later invited back to model another Beyoncé wax figure, which now sits in the Las Vegas museum.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk