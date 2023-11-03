Shenseea, Lola Brooke Eat The Competition In “Beama” Music Video

From Jamaica to Brooklyn, Shenseea has tapped Lola Brooke to join her on her newest single, “Beama.”

The London On Da Track-produced tune received visual treatment from Sam Brave, where Shenseea’s signature Caribbean twang meets Brooke’s hardcore New York sound. The two trade bars in a Rolls Royce and then outside of a Miami storefront over the hard-hitting beat.

Shenseea, who also freestyled the track a few days ago, raps: “Drop Double R, f**k a Beamer/ Grass green but mi still hustle fi make it greener/ More cheese pon mi bread, it look like pizza/ VVS so cold, straight out of my freezer/ Me nuh play, like the dealers, top shottas and squeezers/ Me nuh talk to bum bi**h bottom feeders.”

Lola comes in swinging, with: “Never speak on business, it’s supposed to be disclosed/ He gon’ get—

For trolling on my post/ Man, f**k these h*e-a** ni**as/ I been f**kin’ on the roads (Uh-uh, uh-uh)/ It ain’t a plane, it’s Lola (Uh-uh)/ Runnin’ over feelings with a Rover.”

“Beama” follows Shenseea’s recent singles “Waistline,” which released in September and “My Bad” with The Chainsmokers. She also kicked off the year with “Curious.”

As for Lola Brooke, she recently released the nostalgic track “You” with Bryson Tiller, which reinterprets Foxy Brown’s 1996 hit “Get Me Home” featuring BLACKstreet. She’s also gearing up for her debut album Dennis Daughter, set to release at a later date.

Take a look as Shenseea and Lola Brooke give undeniable chemistry in “Beama” above and watch Shenseea freestyle the song below.

More from VIBE.com

Click here to read the full article.