Shemekia Copeland performs songs from her "Done Come Too Far" album at The Acorn

Shown in March 2022, blues singer Shemekia Copeland performs Dec. 31, 2023, at The Acorn in Three Oaks.

THREE OAKS — Shemekia Copeland performs at 8 p.m. Dec. 31 at The Acorn, 107 Generations Drive.

Called “the greatest blues singer of her generation” by The Washington Post, Copeland has performed thousands of gigs at clubs, festivals and concert halls all over the world since her debut album, 1998’s “Turn The Heat Up.”

She has released a total of 11 albums, including her most recent, “Done Come Too Far,” which was nominated for a 2023 Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Blues Album and won for album of the year at the DownBeat Critics Awards and Living Blues Awards.

Blues singer Shemekia Copeland released the album "Done Come Too Far" in 2022. Nominated for a Grammy Award, it won for album of the year at the DownBeat Critics Awards and Living Blues Awards.

Recorded in Nashville and produced by multi-instrumentalist/songwriter Will Kimbrough (who also produced her previous two albums), “Done Come Too Far” continues the story Copeland began telling on 2019’s “America’s Child” and 2020’s Grammy-nominated “Uncivil War,” reflecting her vision of America’s past, present and future.

On “Done Come Too Far,” she delivers her hard-hitting musical truths through her eyes, those of a young American Black woman, a mother and a wife.

The album, Copeland says in a press release, reflects her “happy, sad, silly, irate” sides with her “just talking about what’s happening in this country.”

Tickets are $108.50-$68.

For more information, call 269-756-3879 or visit acornlive.org.

