Shemar Moore announces he's going to be a first-time dad at 52: 'I was worried ... that ship had sailed'

Shemar Moore is expecting his first child at age 52. (Photo: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.)

Shemar Moore is going to have a baby girl of his own.

The S.W.A.T. and Criminal Minds actor revealed on Monday's Jennifer Hudson Show that at 52 years old, he's going to be a first-time dad. He later shared a video from the splashy gender reveal party, identifying who his partner in this big production is, model Jesiree Dizon, and shared the special connection to the baby's Feb. 8 due date.

"Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy," the soap opera alum announced on the talk show as the live audience applauded.

The famous bachelor admitted, "I was worried for a while that maybe that ship had sailed kinda thing. God had my back. Things lined up. It's going to be the best part of [my life]. My life is pretty grand but I know that ... once I get this experience, I'll be able to go to heaven whole."

Moore said the baby is due on the third anniversary of his late mom Marylin Joan Wilson-Moore's death.

"I'm sorry she can't be here," he said of the woman he's called his "mother, best friend and partner in crime." He said this child will make "one of her dreams come true."

Moore didn't discuss the identity of the baby's mom on the talk show, but revealed it on social media soon after in a post he shared of the lavish party they had to reveal the sex of the baby. During the party, a helicopter flew overhead spreading pink smoke.

"Your boy got butterflies," Moore said. "This is a special day. This is a legendary day."

He tagged Dizon in the post and she also appeared in the video sharing her excitement. Dizon, who's already a mom to a son and daughter from past relationships, said if they have a boy, they'd be "one and done." But if they have a girl, they would probably try to have another one after. However, at the end of the day, she said, just wants a healthy baby.

"I'm just so excited for this portion of our life together," said the mom-to-be said, who has also appeared in episodes of Hawaii Five-0 and CSI NY.

Shemar Moore and Jesiree Dizon celebrate the coming arrival of their baby girl. (Screenshot: Shemar Moore via Instagram)

Once the reveal was made, the couple hugged while Dizon held her daughter in her arms. Moore held up a "girl dad" T-shirt, clearly elated.

Moore captioned the Instagram video, "Mama’s smiling from Heaven … Miracles happen … Here comes the BEST part of my life." Moore has long used the catchphrase "baby girl," including for a clothing line, so it wasn't lost on commenters that he's finally having one.

Moore, who got his start on The Young and the Restless in the 1990s, has never been married or had kids but has long said it's been a dream of his. In 2016, he told TV Line, "I need balance in my life. I love what I do for a living, I love it from ‘action’ to ‘cut,' but I also want to walk my dogs, travel, get married, have kids. I want balance, and it’s hard to do with the schedule that we have."

His exes include Halle Berry and Toni Braxton.