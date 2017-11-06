Shazam! adds Asher Angel as Billy Batson

DC’s ‘Shazam!’ has found its Billy Batson.

And it’s ‘Andi Mack’ star, Asher Angel.

According to Variety, young actor Asher Angel has signed up for DC’s ‘Shazam!’ in the role of Billy Batson – the younger alter-ego of the superhero, Shazam!

“Asher Angel has been cast as Billy Batson opposite Zachary Levi in New Line’s DC superhero film “Shazam!,” they revealed. “Mark Strong is in talks for the role of the villain, while Grace Fulton will play one of Angel’s friends.”

But what’s ‘Shazam!’ all about?

The iconic DC hero was originally known as ‘Captain Marvel’… but was later renamed ‘Shazam!’ using the names of several ancient figures as an acronym – Solomon, Hercules, Atlas, Zeus, Achilles, and Mercury.

As for Asher Angel, he’s perhaps best known as Jonah Beck in the hit Disney TV series, ‘Andi Mack’… but has also starred in ‘Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn’ as well as starring in the upcoming film, ‘On Pointe’.

‘Shazam!’ will see him starring opposite Zachary Levi as they take on the dual roles of the young Billy Batson and his superhero alter ego.

“David F. Sandberg is directing from a screenplay by Henry Gayden and Darren Lemke. ‘Annabelle: Creation’s Peter Safran will produce.”

“Shazam! will be the next DC Cinematic Universe movie to begin shooting, ahead of Flashpoint, the Joss Whedon-directed Batgirl, and the Suicide Squad sequel, which Gavin O’Connor just came aboard to helm. DC and Warner Bros. are also currently developing a standalone film about Black Adam, Shazam’s arch nemesis. Dwayne Johnson is attached to play Black Adam in that pic.”

‘Shazam!’ stars Zachary Levi and Asher Angel.

David F. Sandberg will direct the movie, based on a script by Henry Gayden and Darren Lemke.

‘Shazam!’ heads to cinemas on 5 April 2019.

