Shayna Baszler Believes Rhea Ripley Is Getting A Little Too Comfortable As Champion

Shayna Baszler will step in the ring with four other women this weekend at WWE Crown Jewel.

RAW Superstar Shayna Baszler recently sat down with WrestleZone Managing Editor Bill Pritchard. When asked for some rapid-fire thoughts on Raquel Rodriguez, Baszler admitted she might be the dark horse heading into their match this weekend.

“I think she’s a dark horse. I think if anyone’s being overlooked, it’s probably her,” Shayna Baszler said. “She’s the person that, in this match, you’re obviously not looking at as the easy target. Like I said, there is no easy target, but if you’re going to rank them, you wouldn’t put her as the weakest, I guess.

“But I don’t think people are looking at her as like the top girl. Usually, I think Raquel is the biggest, strongest girl in the ring, and there’s all of us in there now. So I think she’s the one that’s getting a little overlooked. I’ve thought about that in my strategies as well. She’s the dark horse.”

When asked about WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley , Baszler said she believes Ripley might be getting a little too comfortable as champion right now.

“Obviously, Rhea Ripley is strong, but I think she’s getting a little too comfortable,” Shayna Baszler said. “And I think when you look at fight sports in general, when the champ starts getting comfortable is when things start turning around. So I think this is an opportunity for any of us to take advantage of now because she’s getting a little too comfortable.”

You can check out our complete interview with Shayna Baszler in the embedded video below.

