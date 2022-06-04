Shay Mitchell Welcomes Second Child, a Baby Girl, with Matte Babel

shay mitchell

Flannery Underwood

Shay Mitchell's second little one is here!

The Dollface actress, 35, and longtime partner Matte Babel welcomed their second child together, a baby girl, she confirmed to PEOPLE on Saturday at the BÉIS Motel pop-up at The Grove in Los Angeles.

The couple, who has been linked since 2017, welcomed their newborn daughter two weeks ago and also shares 2-year-old Atlas Noa.

Mitchell first announced she was expecting her second baby in February with an emotional Instagram post.

The You star detailed the difficult experience of celebrating her baby on the way while mourning the loss of her grandmother at the same time.

"Saying goodbye to a loved one while simultaneously experiencing the joy of welcoming another into this world is the great cycle of life. It is also my most challenging season to date," the actress wrote alongside topless photos that show off her baby bump.

"I can't help but think this was the universe's plan all along, knowing I would need other worldly joy to cushion the blow of losing one of the most important people in my life," she shared. "Yet, this is proof that love, life, and loss can profoundly exist all at the same time. Gram, I miss you every day. Little one, we are so excited to meet you. I breathe a sigh of peace knowing you two are already connected in such a cosmic way."

Babel later shared the pregnancy news on his own Instagram, simply posting a photo of Mitchell's baby bump as she held Atlas in her arms.