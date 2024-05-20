Shay Mitchell Wants To Save People From 2-Wheel Luggage
Shay Mitchell opens up about her lifelong love of bags, and shares how she turned that passion into the thriving luggage and bag company, BÉIS. Shay shares her mission to end the era of two-wheel luggage, and reveals that her daughter adorably thinks she gives out bags to people when they spot BÉIS luggage at the airport. Shay also dishes on her new MAX travel series "Thirst with Shay Mitchell," and shares how she manifested her career thanks in part to a 15-year-old vision board.