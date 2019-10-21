Shay Mitchell Gives Birth to Her First Child — See the First Photo of Her Baby Girl!

No lie — Shay Mitchell is a new mom!

On Sunday, the former Pretty Little Liars star, 32, announced she and boyfriend Matte Babel welcomed their first child.

“Never letting go,” Mitchell captioned a photo of herself holding her child’s hand.

The couple’s baby girl is the first child for Mitchell and Babel, who met through mutual friends and have been linked since January 2017.

RELATED: Shay Mitchell’s Pretty Little Liars Co-Stars Celebrate Her Surprise Pregnancy News: “YAS Queen”

Mitchell announced her pregnancy over Instagram and YouTube in late June, joking in the caption of a topless maternity snapshot, “Does this mean I’m allowed to drive in the carpool lane at all times now?”

“There is something in the oven and it’s not my pizza!!! WOW … It’s kind of surreal processing the fact that another human is growing inside of you,” she wrote in the description for her two-minute announcement video.

David Livingston/Getty More

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Shay Mitchell (R) and Matte Babel | Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images More

Babel, a Canadian TV star, praised his girlfriend in an Instagram post after her announcement, writing alongside a photo of her showing off her baby bump, “The strength, vulnerability and grace you’ve had during this pregnancy has left me in awe, you’re going to be an incredible mom. We’re lucky to have you, love you.”

The couple learned the sex of their little one in an extremely unconventional way: by watching Pink and Blue Power Rangers duke it out, until the Pink Ranger emerged victorious.