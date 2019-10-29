Shawn Mendes Reveals He's Only Been 'Official' with Girlfriend Camila Cabello for 4 Months

Sparks were flying between Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello when they started dating.

The duo, who have been close friends for years, stirred romance rumors long before they became official.

But buzz got louder after Cabello, 22, and Mendes, 21, released their second duet, “Señorita,” along with a steamy music video in late July.

Though they’ve shown plenty of PDA over the last few months, the “Mercy” singer revealed recently that he and Cabello weren’t an official couple until the Fourth of July.

July 4, 2019 - Shawn Mendes and Camila are officially together. Confirmed by Shawn himself in a Q&A in Hindmarsh, Australia. pic.twitter.com/CIdgSXCWbN — Shawmila Janey (@newshawmilafan) October 26, 2019

“We haven’t been dating for that long,” Mendes told fans at his concert in Hindmarsh, Australia in footage that was shared on Twitter. “We have been dating since July 4th officially.”

In the fiery “Señorita” music video, Cabello and Mendes play lovers who just can’t get enough of each other. Their characters — a waitress and motorcycle rider — first lock eyes in a diner as she serves another table.

Mendes and Cabello later meet at a club where things heat up quickly on the dance floor between the singers, who released their first duet, “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” in 2015.

In July, the two were captured sharing a kiss over coffee in San Francisco. Then the lovebirds continued their PDA-fest later that month when they were photographed during a beach date in Miami.

On Aug. 9, the pair stepped out hand-in-hand for a stroll in Brooklyn, New York, where they met up with Mendes’ parents. They later took a trip together to Montreal on Aug. 19, a little more than a week after the N.Y.C. outing.

The lovebirds performed their hit “Señorita” together for the first time since its June release at the MTV Video Music Awards later that month. Cabello kicked things off in a sheer white long-sleeved gown, singing the song’s opening lines as she walked on a stage littered with romantic lights.

During the performance, she stayed several steps away from Mendes before coming in close to drape her arms over his biceps, which he showed off in a sleeveless white tank top.

The two eventually came together to share a few sensual moments, including one intense scene in which they each stopped singing to gaze into each other’s eyes.