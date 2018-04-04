Shawn Mendes & Hailey Baldwin Share First Photos of Each Other as Dating Buzz Increases

Are they or aren’t they?

Shawn Mendes had fans and followers in a frenzy on Tuesday after he shared the first photo of him and Hailey Baldwin, whom he has been romantically linked to since late 2017. Though the picture was simply captioned with two camera emojis, their celebrity friends, including Paris Jackson, Kelly Osbourne, Calvin Harris, Rita Ora and Zedd, seemingly approved of the 19-year-old “In My Blood” singer’s post by liking the image.

Singer/songwriter Julia Michaels also left a red heart emoji in the comments section. And 21-year-old Baldwin herself liked the photo.

That same day, the model shared portraits of Mendes on Tumblr from his forthcoming appearance on her TBS show Drop the Mic.

Speculation of a romance between the pair first ignited after they were spotted holding hands at a Halloween party and cuddling in his hometown of Toronto over the holidays.

Baldwin recently spoke with PEOPLE in March about Mendes, whom she called “amazing.”

Describing how the pop star has been “working super hard” on new music, she said: “I think that it’s going to be incredible. He’s amazing, and I think that his music is also amazing.”

But when it comes to dealing with speculation about who she’s dating, Baldwin has a simple approach.

“I just laugh most of it off. It’s quite funny to me, to be honest,” she shared. “I try to keep that side of my life as private as possible. I don’t feel like I have to explain myself to people because it’s my life.”