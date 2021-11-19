Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello breakup details: ‘The romance just fizzled’

Why did Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello break up?

Two days after the "Señorita" and "I Know What You Did Last Summer" singers announced their split, new info has emerged about their breakup conversation — and what went wrong in general.

Mendes, 23, "initiated the conversation" with the Cinderella star, 24, last week about ending their two-year romance, a Cabello source told E! News.

She was "very upset over the split," the insider added, but "agreed" it was for the best. She had a difficult "few days," but has been leaning on friends and otherwise keeping busy.

"She has a huge support system and is feeling renewed now," the source said.

As for the reasoning, "The relationship was getting stale and complacent and they decided they are better off being friends," the insider said.

A People magazine source also pointed to things getting stale.

"It just wasn't a relationship that can move forward at this point," an insider told the outlet. "It seems the romance just fizzled."

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello at the Met Gala on Sept. 13. (Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

In their breakup statement on Wednesday, the pair said their friendship would continue.

"Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever," they wrote. "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward." They signed it Camila and Shawn.

Things looked fine between them recently when they shared photos of their Day of the Dead celebration on Nov. 1. They were playful in the video and dressed up together.

That was the last trace they shared of each other on social media. The former Fifth Harmony songstress has since gotten a tattoo and has been sharing hiking and yoga pictures. Mendes has been quiet.

Fans have been really invested in their real-life love story. For years before they were officially a couple, fans wondered, "Are they or aren't there?" They denied it, but also teased it. After the release of"Señorita," in 2019, there was no hiding their off-stage PDA.

They stopped trying to hide it themselves that year, filming their infamous kissing video in September 2019. The next year, they got a dog, Tarzan, together. They gushed about how quarantining in Miami brought them closer. And their last red carpet was the Met Gala in September at which they both showed skin and affection toward each other.