Shawn Johnson East Expecting First Child 1 Year After Revealing Miscarriage

Shawn Johnson East is vaulting into motherhood!

The former Olympic gymnast, 27, and husband Andrew East are expecting their first child, they shared Thursday on Instagram and her YouTube channel.

“@theeastbaby … we cannot WAIT to welcome you to the world and shower you with love. @andrewdeast WE DID IT!” Johnson East captioned a maternity-session snapshot of the couple looking overjoyed, where she is cradling her belly while her husband, 27, points in the direction of her midsection.

East shared the news on his own Instagram account, with a short clip from their photo session showing the parents-to-be holding up a tiny pair of baby sneakers.

Their baby on the way already has their own Instagram feed, too, with over 20,000 followers.

As Johnson East explained on the new account’s Instagram Story, “We are so incredibly excited to meet our baby when they come — he, she, we don’t know yet. We can’t wait to share our journey with you guys.”

“We have absolutely no clue what we’re doing so I’m sure we’re going to have a million questions for the world over the course of the next few months,” joked the Dancing with the Stars season 8 champ. “Keep checking back for updates, guys. We have a lot to share.”

The spouses, who tied the knot on a private farm in rural Tennessee in April 2016, previously opened up in October 2017 about a miscarriage they had suffered just two days after they found out they were pregnant.

“I had these guilty feelings of if, ‘I can’t even take care of child for a week in my stomach, I can’t raise a child on my own,’ ” she said later, in an interview published in June 2018. “I felt guilty to Andrew that I had lost his child, and I felt guilty to God that I lost his child.”

The couple cited both the support they received from those around them as well as their personal faith as paramount in helping them through their feelings of loss.

“No matter what you go through, you will always come out of it,” said Johnson East. “And I think if you believe in Him and have faith in Him, you’ll come out stronger than you were before.”