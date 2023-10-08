Shawn Harper speaks at Boots and Bow Ties

Oct. 8—The 501c3 nonprofit WISH, aka Women Inspiring Supporting and Helping, has been active in the Frederick community for more than 12 years, helping to support organizations and nonprofits.

This year, WISH selected Soles of Love as its beneficiary of the inaugural fundraising event, Boots and Bow Ties, on Oct. 19 at Heritage Frederick.

The event runs from 5:30 to 8 p.m., with a live jazz trio and keynote speaker Shawn Harper, a former NFL player, motivational speaker and life coach. Hors d'oeuvres and cocktails will be served. Tickets are $130 and can be reserved online through wishwomenunite.com.

Harper knows what it feels like to be in the face of unfathomable circumstances. Imagine graduating last in your class with a 1.62 accumulative GPA, voted "most likely to fail," and yet making your way to the NFL and becoming a leading business owner. Immediately after graduating from Indiana State University, Harper was drafted and began his seven-year career as an offensive lineman with the LA Rams, Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts and NFL Europe.

Harper later founded American Services and Protection by translating the skills and disciplines he learned from the NFL to corporate America.

Harper, known as the Winologist, now travels around America as a motivational speaker, breaking down elite-level strategies and methodologies used by major professional athletes into simple concepts to win at business and life. His paradigm-shifting approach has helped transform thousands of individuals and corporations by reframing their mindset from success to winning and activating their greatest potential to compete and dominate at the highest levels.

Learn more about WISH and Boots and Bow Ties at wishwomenunite.com.