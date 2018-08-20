Who is Shauna Sexton? Ben Affleck spotted with 22-year-old Playmate — again! — amid reports he split with Lindsay Shookus

As Ben Affleck continues to spend time with 22-year-old Playboy Playmate Shauna Sexton, reports mount that his yearlong romance with Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus is over.

For the second time in days, the Oscar winner, who turned 46 on Wednesday, was spotted with the model. They first made headlines for their dinner date at “see and be seen” spot Nobu in Malibu on Thursday, but they were photographed again on Sunday doing a fast food run at a Jack in the Box in Los Angeles. Neither seemed bothered by the paparazzi taking their photos in the drive-thru — Sexton was smiling pretty and Affleck wasn’t scowling — as they ordered and drove off in Affleck’s Range Rover. Later, they were photographed taking a walk together.

According to multiple reports, Affleck’s relationship with Shookus has ended. The pair were first publicly linked in April 2017 — though there are reports that they started seeing either other three years earlier while he was married to Jennifer Garner. And things seem over. For instance, paparazzi agency X17 reported that Shookus dropped off Affleck’s Bentley in a Santa Monica parking garage on Saturday. Soon after, the car was picked up by one of Affleck’s employees and delivered to the star’s home, where it was later seen in the driveway. Meanwhile, all of this Playmate drama must be too much for Shookus, who deleted her Instagram account following his very public Nobu date. Shookus was notably absent on Wednesday when Affleck celebrated his birthday.

An extra layer of drama, of course, is that Affleck and Garner, parents of three children together, are still legally married as this saga plays out. Despite announcing their split in June 2015 — amid a scandal with the family nanny — they’re still hashing out divorce details, leading to the courts telling them if they drag their feet and longer in finalizing the details, their case will be dismissed. (Affleck’s sobriety has reportedly been a factor in finalizing the divorce.) For her part, Garner hasn’t said anything about Affleck’s newest gal pal, spending the weekend promoting her new film, Peppermint, on Friday, and going to church with their children on Sunday. We can imagine the same quote she gave for his gigantic phoenix back tattoo applies in this situation as well: “Bless his heart.”

So what do we know about Sexton — beyond her perfect last name for a Playmate? Here goes…

She’s Playboy‘s Miss May 2018.

She’s an L.A. transplant.

She hails from Virginia Beach, Va., and calls herself a former Navy kid.

She’s also a veterinary technician.

Sexton’s an animal lover — she’s mama to a Lab-bloodhound mix named Otis. When she’s not modeling, she works as a full-time veterinary technician, pulling 12-hour shifts at an emergency clinic specializing in small-breed animals. “I don’t classify myself as a model,” she told Playboy. It’s so cliché nowadays for people to say, I’m a model. I need to have some sort of backup plan. Modeling is my plan B. If it takes off, I’d be stoked. You’re only outwardly pretty for so long!”





She’s ‘very much single’ — or at least she was in May.

That’s what she said when she was named Miss May — and she also talked about what she wants in a partner. “I want someone who’s able to compromise but doesn’t sell himself short. I appreciate people who are the truest forms of themselves and brutally honest about who they are.”





She has a sense of humor — and likes to show it off on social media.

On Monday, Sexton shared a paparazzi photo from her fast food run to her Instagram. “Finally a quality picture I can get behind,” she captioned the fry pic, adding, “The real her by drake plays in the background.” In her Playboy interview, she said, “You can throw tacos in front of me along with a McDonald’s cheeseburger and I will destroy it,” though she also talked about how hard she exercises.

Sexton may be dropping a hint or two surrounding rumors she’s linked to Affleck. After a fan commented on her Instagram, “Did heaven send you ??” on a photo of her, she responded, “no just Batman,” referencing Affleck’s character in the film franchise.

Whether it is real romance or just a summer fling, the pair appear to be having fun together for as long as it lasts.

