Shaun White Teases Proposing to Girlfriend Nina Dobrev in 2023: 'We'll See What Happens'

White and Dobrev took their relationship public in April 2020 and since then, have shared glimpses as they travel the world

Shaun White is getting candid about his future with Nina Dobrev.

The five-time Olympian spoke with PEOPLE while attending the Oasis Celsius Vibe House on Friday about if an engagement is in the cards for him and his actress girlfriend of about three years.

"We're just enjoying our time together right now. No pressure," he said. "But I told her, I was like, 'Look, after the Olympics, I finally got my freedom to do whatever. And let's just have fun and be together and support each other.'"

"But you never know. We'll see what happens," he added.

The pair, who took their relationship public in April 2020, have grown closer over the years to the point where even their families spend holidays together.

In December, the couple each shared an Instagram post showing off a boating excursion they took in Mexico alongside Dobrev's parents, Michaela and Kamen Dobrev, and White's parents, Roger and Cathy White, plus his siblings Kari White Bodman and Jesse White with their spouses and children.

Various snaps showed the families posing amid a stunning backdrop of deep-blue water and a clear sky, doing flips off the boat, sunbathing and more. In one video, a whale could be seen breaking the surface of the water.

"Mexico 🇲🇽❤️🐋," the retired professional snowboarder, 36, captioned his post, while The Vampire Diaries actress, 33, left three emojis in her own caption: "☀️🎅🏼✌🏼."

White also shared a sweet tribute to Dobrev in January to celebrate her 34th birthday, writing alongside a photo of her wearing a short pink wig and cat ears, "What planet are you from and will you take me with you?!"

White continued: "Thanks for making life incredible! Happy birthday, my love," with a handful of celebratory emojis.

The Olympian has not been shy about sharing his feelings about his longtime girlfriend, previously raving about their "beautiful relationship" in an interview with PEOPLE in October 2021.

"Nina's incredible. What an influence on my life," he said then. "Not only does she run her own show, her own world, companies she's involved in, things she's producing, all this stuff going on. She holds me to this same high standard, which is so wonderful to have in a partner."

