Shaun White recalls the hilarious reason he cut his iconic long hair

Olympic legend Shaun White dropped in on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” Thursday, where he recalled the hair advice comedian Carrot Top offered him.

“I remember it being like meeting the ghost of Christmas Future,” White recalled. “He's like, ‘There's still time for you! I'm stuck like this, save yourself!’”

Known as “The Flying Tomato” in the skateboarding and snowboarding world, White’s signature long, curly red hair was a major part of his brand.

“I was thinking, man, one more Olympics,” White told Carrot Top. “I might be running this for a long time. This is how people know me. He was like, if you have the choice, this is me now, this is it.”

In 2012 he shocked everyone when he chopped off his ruby locks. However, only six years later he won gold in PyeongChang Olympics. So maybe Carrot Tops’ advice wasn’t that bad?