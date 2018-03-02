Sharon Tate's sister slams Pitt and DiCaprio over Tarantino's Manson movie

Debra Tate, the sister of Sharon Tate, has slammed Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Quentin Tarantino, over the director’s new movie, which will be set to the backdrop of her murder in 1969.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood will find Pitt and DiCaprio playing struggling actors living next door to the late actress.

26-year-old Tate, who eight-and-a-half months pregnant with her husband Roman Polanski’s baby, was murdered by followers of Charles Manson’s Manson Family cult.

“To [celebrities] it’s a paycheck and these people just don’t care. They are terribly hurtful to the actual family and all the living victims. They don’t give a sh*t,” Tate told TMZ.

She added that the stars are ‘throwing all their social responsibility to the wind’, and that Tarantino’s film will end up glorifying Manson.

Debra Tate also took aim at Hilary Duff, who is also playing her sister in a different movie.

Last month, Duff posted a picture of herself on set with a teddy bear wrapped up to look like a baby.





“What kind of trash is she? That’s just absolutely garbage. Is there any point in that?” said Tate of the shot.

Tate added that Tarantino’s lawyers had told her that the director was set to get in touch with her, but so far has not.

Margot Robbie is said to be in the frame to play Tate, with Pitt and DiCaprio playing a former western star called Rick Dalton and a stunt double called Cliff Booth.

In a statement about DiCaprio and Pitt’s casting, Tarantino said: “I’ve been working on this script for five years, as well as living in Los Angeles County most of my life, including in 1969, when I was seven years old.

“I’m very excited to tell this story of an LA and a Hollywood that don’t exist anymore. And I couldn’t be happier about the dynamic teaming of DiCaprio & Pitt as Rick & Cliff.”

The movie is due out in August, 2019.

