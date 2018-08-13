Sharon Tate's iconic dress from 1968 wedding to Roman Polanski is hitting the auction block

Sharon Tate’s minidress from her 1968 wedding to Roman Polanski is expected to sell for $25,000 to $50,000. (Photo: Bettmann/Getty Images)

Quentin Tarantino‘s not the only one looking to share a piece of Sharon Tate‘s legacy.

While the director addresses Tate’s shocking 1969 murder at the hands of Manson Family members in his next film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, a Los Angeles auction house will soon be selling items from the actress’s personal wardrobe.

“Julien’s Auctions is proud to present this auction event that celebrates the beauty and grace of one of Hollywood’s brightest stars of the 1960s, Sharon Tate,” Darren Julien, president and CEO of Julien’s Auctions, said in a press release of the Nov. 17 sale.

“We honor Sharon Tate’s life and loves in this personal collection that captures the style of a woman whose life was cut way too short and has long been overshadowed by an unspeakable tragedy.”

Tate, who was just 26 and eight months pregnant when she was slain, was famously married to director Roman Polanski. The ivory silk moiré mini wedding dress she wore to their 1968 ceremony at London’s Chelsea Register Office is expected to command the most attention, with bids estimated to range from $25,000 to $50,000.

Other standout pieces include her Fuhrman’s Beverly Hills chocolate mink swing coat, estimated at $20,000 to $40,000; a black floral lace Christian Dior dress worn to the 1966 London premiere of Polanski’s film Cul-de-Sac ($15,000 to $30,000); and an Alba gown for the 1968 Golden Globes ($4,000 to $6,000).

View photos The auction will include the chocolate sheer silk Alba gown Tate — pictured with John Cassavetes, left, and Polanski — wore to the 1968 Golden Globes. (Photo: Max B. Miller/Fotos International/Archive Photos/Getty Images) More

In addition to clothing — including a Betsey Johnson for Paraphernalia minidress worn to a 1967 premiere ($1,000 to $2,000) — the tragic star’s monogrammed luggage ($1,000 to $2,000), makeup ($300 to $500 for Revlon and Maybelline eyeliner and eyebrow pencils), and copy of Denis Diderot’s Paradox of the Actor ($800 to $1,200) will also be available for bidding.

News of the auction comes just days after images of actress Margot Robbie in character as Tate in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood were revealed.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:



